The Shook family is passing their love of baseball through the generations.
On Wednesday, June 9, Charlie, 3, who lives in Minnesota, went to her first Yankees game.
Grandmother Sandy Shook of Kendallville shared the story with heartwarming photos.
The New York Yankees were in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Twins. Grandpa Mick (Sandy’s husband) had promised Charlie he would take her to a baseball game.
The weather was threatening. On the way to the game they saw a rainbow, and at the game they saw two rainbows — three rainbows in all — one for Bob Shook (the deceased father of Grandpa Mick), one for Mary Lou Shook (the wife of Bob Shook) who died April 7 and one for baseball great Mickey Mantle who was a personal friend of the Shook family and who Grandpa Mick was named after.
Family members will help Charlie to always remember her first Yankees game. The next Yankees milestone will be when little brother Mickey, 9 months, is ready for his first game.
The Yankees defeated the Twins, 9-6. In an online gallery, the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune published a photo of one of the rainbows arching over the stadium.
+++
Avery, 3, has lots of ringlets in her blonde hair and a wicked beautiful smile to go with them. They live in Germany now but soon will transfer to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Grandpa and Grandma Durbin are excited. They have not seen them physically since June of 2019. They had planned a winter trip to Germany in 2019 but ... COVID.
“Avery is our wild child who loves to push the limits,” Avery’s mom told Ruth. “Yesterday I told the kids to go clean their toys up. Avery sat next to me grinning pretending to not hear me. I told her she had to the count of 5 to go help clean or I would spank her butt. Usually I can start counting and halfway through she’ll huff ‘fine’ and storm off to do what I ask. This time I started counting and she said, “Ummm, can I just sit in timeout?” I told her no, if she didn’t do what I asked she wouldn’t sit in time out but would get her butt spanked. I started counting again and she said, “Ummm, can you just spank my butt?” — Ruth Durbin (grandmother of Avery) of Kendallville
+++
I was telling my sister Sally about our recent trip to New York and the ferry ride we took so that Sara, 5, could see the Statue of Liberty. Sally recalled many years ago when their son Peter was 6 they visited the Statue of Liberty with about five of his friends for his birthday (he was going to be turning 7). It was a bitterly cold February day. The inside of the Statue of Liberty was open, but mostly deserted. So they enjoyed the birthday cake they had brought with them in the warm interior. Some of the staff members heard them singing happy birthday to Peter and a little later on the loudspeaker was a very loud “Happy birthday, Peter!” They were shocked but of course thrilled. Then a staff member came and passed out Statue of Liberty erasers and trinkets to each of them. “They made Peter’s birthday so memorable, and we were so grateful!” Sally said.
+++
And then my mother’s cousin Nora, who was part of the three-way Zoom conversation, told about when her grandson was 5 (he is 13 now) and asked his mother, out of the blue, “Why haven’t we gone to China yet?!”
+++
Please send more stories! When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share stories, too. Thank you!
