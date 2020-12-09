I say “Here-here” to the chaos as we raise our glasses. “Here-here” to the noise, and crazy music and to great-grandma’s Waterford crystal accidentally splintering on the floor while the youngins’ attempt to clear the tables for the grey-haired folks who sip and stir their tea and Sanka, trailing on about their latest aches and pains. They instruct the teens to never get old while lifting the front of their vintage, over-washed polos to reveal some unknown blemish, explaining how even the doctor is baffled at how much skin he can roll into a ball but still have all his teeth.
Bring on the crazy uncle who recites the glory days of high school football and how he almost won the all-important homecoming game. If he could clutch a pigskin in his right hand there would be no doubt about how far over the mountains into the distance Uncle Rico could sling that football ... no doubt in his mind. Bring on the party disrupting squirrel racing through the family dinner table while an oversized dog barfs up a little dinner he found while nosing through the trash.
Bring on the dark-blue, cardigan-clad elderly grandfather who sits easily in the rocker cradling the little ones, each holding open a leather-bound book, reading with excitement and fervor about seasons of the past. The children point to the sketches and repeatedly ask Grandpa for explanations. With a wide grin exposing the dentures with dimples on each side, he recites the very same answer as just a few moments ago, glad to do so, recalling how he did that very same thing with a sweet redundancy when he was their age. Perhaps it was not as much a yearning for answers as it was to communicate with the elders displaying interest and requesting attention. Every once and a while a roar or a growl could be heard from the drawing room where grandfather and the kids read together that old book brought to life by gasps from the children and wonder in their eyes.
I say, bring on the quiet moments around midnight at the old kitchen table gingerly illuminated by candlelight and the refrigerator light, the door opened to grab milk to compliment the Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies about to be shared with a loved one while chatting about the complexities in life and the simplicity of chocolate. A lifetime is shared within a few minutes between loved ones.
Bring on the rushing of the remaining leaves blown away by the incoming snow storm. We marvel at the falling white powder held proudly by the evergreens like a new winter coat, delicately mounting the hilltops and sidewalks, slowing the pedestrians to a gentle stroll back to their vehicles with extra baggage from the few remaining open department stores hoping for a grand and generous smile from their loved ones upon opening the gifts.
I believe we are ready to hold our spouses a little closer for warmth, and huddle the family together for a few cups of dark espresso roasted peppermint mochas and toasted marshmallow hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a dash or two of cinnamon. Dressed like Eskimos, they charge the great hills with metallic sleds freshly sprayed with a new, non-choleric, silicon-based kitchen lubricant creating a surface 500 times more slippery than any other cooking oil, and ready to break the all time records.
It’s an interesting, exciting, heart-breaking and sometimes even lonely time of year where some set certain expectations on gatherings that no family could live up to. All the while, others simply yearn for a family to whom they could come home, which is the primary reason we tell our boys before they leave the house for work, to be sure to take their smile along with them. It probably seems cheesy to some and even hokey to our own boys, but I see so many people, especially around the holidays, who cannot seem to find their smile. We should be ever so ready as humans, as neighbors, or even as strangers, to lend them our smile. We simply never know precisely what relentless struggle they must be enduring, or what financial crisis hath suddenly befallen them, or what chaotic fight with friendly fire they recently tolerated on which they just walked out of before fist-a-cuffs were thrown and police were dispatched for the hundredth time to a community under monumental economic hardship. A smile, easy as it may be to give away, might be too expensive for some to purchase under these conditions.
Thus I say, with open arms we welcome in this we call the holiday season with food and shopping and gifts galore, with street lights and decorations and parties with friends. They send elaborate invites to a special place where beautiful people waltz around in tuxes with style and then some carrying platters made of silver topped with filets made of beef and derves made of horses.
We shall once again brave Aunt Bethany’s green Jell-O mold chocked full of cat food, a dried-out turkey requiring a cup of gravy and a glass of wine to adequately soften the desolate meat void of flavor and moisture.
Bring on the Irish cashmere fingerless gloves and colorful scarfs, and funny hats and pointy ears donning elves circling a jolly, white-bearded older gentleman in a red suit aiming to place a smile on the faces of many a child. Faithful individuals brave the cold and stormy nights in a live nativity scene.
Shall we display the broken-down, leaning a little to the left, over-frosted and under supported gingerbread houses over which we labored alongside our favorite little people who so proudly presented their masterpiece for approval?
Shall we finally crack open that bottle we’ve been saving for a special occasion, and call that certain someone, and gather around a dining table with friends and family while offering thanks for the relationships that we so dearly cherish, but rarely enjoy.
I do say, let us eat, drink, and give merrily, for tomorrow we shall wake up, and the calendar we just received will read Jan. 2 ... but then again, that’s just my humble opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.