KENDALLVILLE — A feature about a reunion between a Howe man who was in a terrible truck crash in 2020, and the Colorado woman who helped him at the accident scene grabbed the most views this past week on kpcnews.com.
Caden Owsley remembers almost nothing about the 2020 crash that put him in a wheelchair.
Owsley, of Howe, a 2019 Lakeland graduate, was returning home with his friend Atticus Klopfenstein from a dream hunting trip out west when their truck lost control and crashed along an interstate highway near the Colorado/Nebraska line. Both young men were seriously injured. Owsley was ejected from the truck and was tossed several hundred feet.
He did have a few fleeting memories of a woman, someone with dark hair, who offered him comfort after he was injured. She kneeled down beside him on that road and assured the Howe man he was going to be OK. Then she stayed with Owsley until the paramedics arrived. She left without ever telling him her name.
On Friday, Lakeland’s football team welcomed him back for their homecoming celebration against Garrett. Owsley was named an honorary team captain and was presented with a new Lakeland football jersey. But the woman given the honor of presenting that jersey to Owsley was the woman with the dark hair, Tonya Curran, of Lakewood, Colorado.
The story was vastly popular on KPC’s social media channels, leading to a big readership of nearly 9,000 views.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com for the week Sept. 9-15:
1) One year later, Howe man involved in accident reunites with his guardian angel — 8,873 pageviews
2) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 7,144 pageviews (44,985 longterm total)
3) Hazmat spill in Fremont causes evacuations — 4,182 pageviews
4) Aunt says she’s fighting to see justice for nephew — 1,742 pageviews
5) Kendallville wins $2 million state grant — 1,692 pageviews
6) Officers deescalate gun standoff — 976 pageviews
7) Dylan Diericx appears at preliminary hearing Monday morning — 903 pageviews
8) Man who tried to kill wife dies in mental health facility — 834 pageviews
9) Empty lot to become pocket park — 812 pageviews
10) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 807 pageviews (19,283 longterm total)
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a hazmat spill in Fremont, an update on family members fighting for justice for a 4-year-old who was beaten to death and the Howe reunion story were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 14: Angola, Fremont, Auburn and Kendallville Hazmat units are currently on the scene of a hazmat incident in Fremont at the Pilot truck stop. Crews have evacuated the area and closed Interstate 69 — 8,808 people reached, 140 reactions, 192 shares, 44 comments
Sept. 10: (Shared from The News Sun) Brantley Welford’s family is about 275 miles away from LaGrange County, where the court cases will play out for the man charged with inflicting the fatal injuries on the 4-year-old — 7,763 people reached, 38 reactions, eight shares, 12 comments
Sept. 15: (Shared from The News Sun) It took a lot of digging, but Owsley’s family was able to track down the woman who stopped to help after his truck crashed in Colorado last year. She’d been wondering about the crash for the last year, too, not sure whether the young man she helped on the roadside had even survived his injuries — 7,462 people reached, 374 reactions, 283 shares, 25 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about an armed standoff in Angola, a preview of the DeKalb Free Fall Fair and the Howe reunion were the top posts of the week:
Sept 15: (The Herald Republican) Angola police defuse a situation that could have ended up very much different than the outcome — 2,014 people reached, 107 reactions, 47 shares, 31 comments
Sept. 14: (The Star) It’s almost fair time. Everything is a go for this year’s DeKalb County Free Fall Fair — 9,278 people reached, 32 reactions, 192 shares, one comment
Sept. 15: (The News Sun) Caden Owsley doesn’t remember much from the crash he was involved in last year in Colorado, except for clips of a dark-haired woman assisting him after he was thrown out of his truck. At Lakeland’s homecoming game Friday, he was reunited with the “guardian angel” who helped him — 17,798 people reached, 2,813 reactions, 454 shares, 248 comments
