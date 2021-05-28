At Kyler’s soccer game Tia, 3, asked why the grass was white where the lines are. When her mother told her they painted the lines white, Tia said, “You can’t paint grass — there are laws about it!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
Here are some more stories from Courtney. Tia’s observation at Kyler’s baseball game (second inning, first batter): “Kyler’s team is winning right now, but the other team only has one player that gets to play — the rest of them are in time-out (the fenced in dugout).
Tia, regarding food: “Mommy, you are a better cooker than Daddy. I wanted a warm dog and he gave me a hot one!”
Tia had popcorn at a baseball game. Her mother Courtney mostly didn’t touch it but took three pieces off the top. Tia said: “You have to eat one piece of popcorn at a time. That is God’s rule, not mine ...” Tia just wanted to make sure her mother didn’t eat all her popcorn!
East Noble educator and theater director Josh Ogle said a student recently came into his classroom and said, “Mr. Ogle ... I think I have your old cellphone number. I have been getting texts the last few years asking if I was Josh. I never realized it was you until some guy sent me pictures of you and him together.” Josh was very curious as to who was sending pics of himself with him. So the student showed him. It turns out it was his grandpa, Daniel Nava, sending pictures of their October Florida trip to Josh’s old cell number — which now belongs to his student! — Josh Ogle of Kendallville
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to email to me their stories.
