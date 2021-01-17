Q. Jeff, I saw your post yesterday “Attic not best place for storage.” I wonder if you’d seen the invention that allows for insulation plus storage in an attic. This has now been fitted in over 50,000 properties in North America and Europe. — Dave
A. Yes, thanks Dave. I have seen and looked up many types of attic storage systems ever since the importance of attic insulation came about years ago.
We have simply framed with a 2x4 blocking to raise the attic floor to allow for storage in the past. The system you mentioned can be found by searching attic storage kits; several other things come up also. The product you suggest is by far my favorite because the kit can be purchased by ordering online. I would assume it is also at some local box stores.
These, easy to install, metal brackets attach directly to the ceiling joist in the attic; they are engineered for the purpose of attic storage. These brackets secure to the ceiling joist that you secure a piece of plywood to that is suspended above the attic insulation.
If anyone is considering this storage system, you should also make sure that your existing ceiling joists are capable of the additional load of storage items.
Another attic system that comes up is a ceiling lift that lowers from the attic to the floor below. It is a frame that is part of the ceiling and has a capacity of 500 lbs. when installed; an opening must get framed into the ceiling framing and the lift is attached to cables to the structure. This type of unit is more expensive and would be more conducive to larger attics.
Again, most attics with a 4 or 5/12 pitch roof don’t typically have a whole lot of room after you put a floor in it elevated 11 or 12” off the top of the ceiling joist.
Homeowners should also consider where their attic access is located. Garage attic accesses have far more logical options than attics with access through a hallway access.
Typically stuff that is stored above a garage is different than stuff that is stored above a living space.
