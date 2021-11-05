When Jane Hampshire of Kendallville mailed to me her Halloween memories (published on this page Thursday, Oct. 28), she included a “Dear Abby” column from a number of years ago with “A Child’s 10 Commandments to Parents.” In this and upcoming columns, I will include them.
Commandment to Parents Nos. 1 and 2:
1. My hands are small; please don’t expect perfection whenever I make a bed, draw a picture or throw a ball. My legs are short; please slow down so that I can keep up with you.
2. My eyes have not seen the world as yours have; please let me explore safely. Don’t restrict me unnecessarily.
+++
Maria, 5, was having fun exploring with the magnifying glass. She began looking at the family room rug which is pile. “Oh, I can see dots — lots of different colors of dots,” she exclaimed. It was the tops of the yarn fiber she was seeing. Then she went into the kitchen to examine the braided rug under the kitchen table area. She looked at it closely and said, “Oh, I can see food!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of Wawaka
+++
Oliver, 3, had a dream. He told his mother and she recorded what he said and she later shared the recording with me. It was rather rambling but here are highlights: “There was a Spiderman — two bad Spidermen — and they fought ... And I brought flowers to my mommy ... and she ate them!”
So then his older sister, Priscilla, 5, chimed in: “My dream is sweets and apples and Mommy ...” She couldn’t remember any more so she concluded, “My dream was lost!” — Catherine (mother of Oliver and Priscilla) of Chile
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
