KENDALLVILLE — A close call in which two Amish boys in the Ligonier area passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning topped this week’s most-read list at kpcnews.com
On Jan. 27, during a snow day, two boys went out to do chores in a duck barn at the family farm. When their mother sent a younger sister to go get them, the girl reported back that the boys were “sleeping” in the barn.
As it turns out, an improperly installed water heater had flooded the barn with carbon monoxide, causing the boys to pass out. With help from local police officers, the boys were pulled outside into some fresh air and made a full recovery.
Carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas, is toxic and can be fatal if inhaled in large doses.
Here were the other most-popular stories from the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:
Two WN elementary schoolers saved from carbon monoxide poisoning — 6,639 pageviews
Two arrested in connection with November robbery of Shipshewana hotel — 5,605 pageviews
Wood sentenced to one year probation — 3,241 pageviews
Police using new drug detection tool — 3,239 pageviews
Wolcottville ‘shirtless robber’ still at large — 2,855 pageviews
Dr. Rachel Link (obituary) — 2,567 pageviews
Man accused of child molesting — 2,489 pageviews
Garrett schools attracting inbound transfers — 1,819 pageviews
Auburn native competes on ‘The Biggest Loser’ — 1,547 pageviews
Two WN elementary schoolers saved from carbon monoxide poisoning (Advance Leader) — 1,168 pageviews
Over at the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the carbon monoxide poisoning story, Wolcottville’s former clerk-treasurer getting sentenced in court and East Noble’s wrestling section victory reached the most readers in the past week.
Jan. 31: When a young girl told her mother her brothers were “sleeping” in the barn on their farm, she knew immediately something was wrong. The boys had inhaled a large amount of carbon monoxide and could have died if not located as soon as they were — 4,541 people reached, 133 reactions, 46 shares, three comments.
Feb. 3: (Shared from The News Sun) The case stemmed from a 2018 State Board of Accounts audit — 3,654 people reached, 34 reactions, eight shares, 14 comments.
Feb. 2 (Shared from KPC Sports) The Knights placed six wrestlers into championship matches, winning five, scoring 221.5 team points en route to the sectional title, besting runner-up West Noble’s 192.5 on Saturday — 3,434 people reached, 14 reactions, four shares.
On the daily newspaper Facebook pages, Angola receiving a Best in Indiana ward, an Auburn native competing on “The Biggest Loser,” and the Wolcottville clerk sentencing gained the top views.
Feb. 5: (The Herald Republican) After being named one of Indiana’s best Main Streets in a “Best in Indiana” voting contest last fall, Angola and its Main Street organization, the Downtown Angola Coalition, were honored Monday with a short presentation before a meeting of the Angola Common Council — 615 people reached, 222 reactions, 24 shares, 10 comments.
Feb. 4: (The Star) Auburn native competes on ‘The Biggest Loser’ — 258 people reached, 74 reactions, 14 shares, six comments.
Feb. 3: (The News Sun) On Thursday, Wolcottville’s former town clerk was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $1 for alleged misuse of town funds — 4,203 people reached, 150 reactions, 32 shares, 71 comments.
