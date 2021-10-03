At the end of the summer, it’s not often that a family can say “We did it all.” But the Christopher Guthrie and Katherine Mort family did just that.
And by doing something from every category of the Cole Center Family YMCA’s Summer Family Fun Challenge, the Gummy Bears Team won a one-year family membership to the YMCA, just a few blocks from their home.
They swam, cooked, fished, volunteered, biked, made ice cream, had a water fight, did a life-size chalk drawing and much more — 42 activities altogether.
When Gummy Bears Team member Brianna, who just turned 5, was asked what she liked best this summer, she thought deeply and said, “Ummm, I really like school!”
St. John Lutheran School, where she is a preschooler, started this summer, but her mother explained to her that preschool “doesn’t count” as part of the Summer Family Fun Challenge!
When Brianna better understood the question, she said she liked swimming and going to the park — especially the slide — and also the plays at the Community Learning Center — Peter Pan and Moana — and the movies at The Strand.
“The activities at the Community Learning Center are a lot of fun,” Katherine Mort said. “At the CLC we did a lemon cooking class with the kids and saw two plays.”
Every family could choose their activities for the contest. The challenge helped them become aware of the number and variety of events and activities that are low cost or free and close to home.
Not yet a year old, Faith was an alert participant. Swimming appeared to be her favorite activity: She smacked the water and kicked her feet.
The Gummy Bears activities included volunteering. Their locations for volunteering ranged from the humane shelter on Sherman Street to the Kendallville Public Library. At the library, their work was with Lego sets. They reassembled and/or logged missing pieces of Lego sets that had been borrowed and returned.
At the humane shelter, they played with the kittens and cats and Christopher Guthrie enjoyed walking the dogs. He remembered that, “Faith got mauled by kittens.”
They especially remember the animals brought by Indiana Wild to the library — including a baby alligator!
Each activity was worth points — for example, fishing was 50 points. Photos submitted to the YMCA’s sports and teen director, Donna Wolfe, were used to tally the points.
Earning second place was The Fun Team of Jon Owen Jr., Kara Owen, Kyle Owen and Kody Owen; and third place was the Catfish Perkins Team of Devin Perkins, Elizabeth Perkins and Harley Perkins.
The Gummy Bears Team plans to join the challenge next summer.
Christopher Guthrie added, “This really was nice after being cooped up for a year due to COVID. It gave us some nice family goals and activities to do. The reward was great; it also was rewarding because we got to make so many great memories.”
Previously they were active at the YMCA in Auburn, but they switched to the YMCA in Kendallville when they moved from Avilla to Kendallville. She is originally from Albion and he is from Illinois.
Prior to the pandemic, they worked at a dog daycare and boarding facility; she was a manager and he was a certified dog trainer.
They believe that even if they were both working, they would have been able to do as much as they did because most of the events at the library and CLC had evening times. “Pretty much everything else could be done whenever. So I think we would still try to do as much as possible,” Katherine Mort said.
Each Family Challenge packet listed activities. Some of the activities were open, such as at the CLC, YMCA and parks; families just had to choose an activity at that location. A few specific activities, such as Family Board Game Night, were a one-evening offer.
And almost everything was free.
Six families participated in the 2021 Summer Family Fun Challenge. The YMCA is hoping for more next year.
Donna Wolfe said the goal is to get families engaged in the community, doing fun things.
“The pictures that were submitted for points made me smile — knowing that families were spending time together in the community doing fun family things,” she said. “Families mentioned that they were unaware of many of the opportunities that the community had for families to do together.
“One of my favorite messages I received was from Kyle from the Fun Team. Kyle wanted to step up her fishing game so she put on gloves and removed her own fish from the hook!”
The 2022 Summer Family Fun Challenge will begin in June 2022.
Donna Wolfe thanks everyone who participated and hopes more families join the fun.
