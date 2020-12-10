Sixty years ago today, The News Sun’s banner headline told the shocking story of the most brazen bank robbery in Noble County history.
On the evening of Friday, Dec. 9, 1960, bandits abducted Avilla’s Community State Bank President Wilmer P. Weimer from his home, forced him to open the bank, then escaped with $6,779. After the robbery, Weimer was returned to his home by the thieves, then left bound and gagged.
The crime was never solved.
Weimer, 59, who lived a block west of the bank on Albion Street, told police sometime after 8:30 p.m., one of the men forced his way into his home and stuck a .38 caliber revolver in his face. Three others, also wearing overcoats, hats and sunglasses with handkerchiefs over their faces, entered the home while another waited outside in a car.
Weimer said the bandits wanted to wait until the bank opened the next day after Weimer told them the bank’s vault door was on a timer and couldn’t be opened until 8 a.m. However, Weimer talked them out of waiting after learning they would hold him and his wife until the morning.
Weimer, who also operated an insurance agency from his home, told the men there was several thousand dollars of money in the tellers’ cash box available to them.
After conferring, the gunmen decided not to wait, then forced Weimer to drive his car with three of them to the bank. (Two suspects stayed at Weimer’s house while the others were at the bank.) One gunman told Weimer to “calm yourself, don’t get excited and you won’t get hurt.”
Weimer was ordered out of the car and told to open the bank’s door. He then was forced to open the vault’s outer door. Weimer then was shoved into a back room in the bank while the robbers ransacked the shelves of the outer vault and a deposit box. When a roll of coins was dropped the robbers did not stop to pick up the coins. Working in the darkness the robbers missed many rolls of money inside the vault.
The robbers’ loot included $1,070 in half-dollars, $500 in loose dimes and some of the day’s deposits, estimated at $5,209, mostly in denominations of less than $20.
Within easy reach of the robbers but untouched by them was $4,275 in silver. About $110,000 inside the inner vault was inaccessible.
Weimer said he was able to talk the robbers out of taking quite a quantity of government bonds, telling them “they will be of no earthly good to you.”
They spent about 10 minutes in the bank and the entire holdup was over within 45 minutes, Weimer said.
Weimer was forced to carry the money from the bank to his car.
They returned to his home where the gunmen ransacked the house, ripped the cords from two telephones and bound Weimer. They took $90 from his wallet. They then used adhesive tape and strips of a towel and gagged him with his own handkerchief, leaving him lying on his bathroom floor.
His wife, Alma, returned home from a meeting in town around 10:20 p.m., and was horrified at finding her husband tied and gagged, rolling on the floor near the bathroom. She ran next door for help from their neighbor, Robert Zimmerman, who cut Weimer loose, then called Avilla Police Chief Carl Albertson.
Weimer had been associated with Community State Bank since its founding in 1931. Prior to that, he was employed by the bank’s predecessor, the Avilla State Bank, which closed during the early days of the Great Depression.
Other Community State Bank employees at the time of the robbery were J.C. Whonsetler, vice president; Virgil Helmer, cashier; Richard Helmkamp, assistant cashier; Paul Van Gorder, assistant cashier; Jeanne Padgitt, James Merkling and Patricia Knauer, bookkeeper-tellers.
Weimer suffered only bruises in the incident, but was traumatized. However, he was back working at the bank the next morning.
A beloved man in the community, Weimer was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla, a church his family helped found in 1844. He played the organ for the church and held various offices in the congregation, including chairman.
Weimer died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Jan. 3, 1967, while working at the bank. He was 65. Surviving him were his wife, the former Alma Diederich of Garrett, a daughter, Marie Cripe of Warsaw, three grandchildren and a sister, Edna Juengel of rural Avilla.
Growing up in Avilla, the bank robbery story is one I remember well from my youth. Only one other story in the town’s history can top it — the tragic murder of Avilla Town Marshal William D. Miner Jr., on May 28, 1983.
