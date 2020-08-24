"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
I don't know why, but I continue to get surprised by social media. And it's never a good surprise.
On Sunday, our staff at The Herald Republican dug into the archives to look back 25 years ago to when the Ku Klux Klan rallied at the courthouse in Angola. Aside from digging back to pull some old photos and review the newspaper's coverage from that quarter-century ago, reporters also talked with people who were in charge then and in charge now to remember the day, its impact and how things are now.
As a transplant to northeast Indiana, I found it to be an interesting read and look back in the local history. From my side as a reporter, a good anniversary story of a big event — whether it's one year after or those five-year-divisible intervals like five, 10, 25, 50, 100 years — is often a good retrospective story to do, just to remind people or to get them to reminisce, good, bad or otherwise.
This story, though, also felt timely for the anniversary to have fallen this year, as protests and counter-protests are happening widely now, racial tensions are high and white supremacist attitudes have come back into the crosshairs of our national consciousness.
And, after having spent most of Sunday afternoon off my phone because I was watching my son, taking a nap and enjoying a solid afternoon in my pool, I finally got around to checking Facebook at about 6:30 p.m. when I was sitting on my patio after putting my chicken and steaks on the grill.
Our Herald Republican staff had shared the Klan story to Facebook. And, in some ways, I felt instantly transported back to Angola in 1995 as I rolled through comments, looking at people yelling back at each other.
You would think that people would look back in time and be glad that the Klan hasn't showed up on our doorsteps again. Ideally we'd like to be able to look back and shake our heads at that day and be glad that we're well past it, that that kind of hate speech has been stamped out. Ideally we'd like to see how far we've come in comparison to our past.
Instead, it appears at least some people would rather just forget this happened, criticizing the paper for writing the story and for giving readers that opportunity to remember, reflect and carry on into the future.
Sadly, looking at a selection of the comments, I don't know that we've made much progress at all.
The progress that we've made is that technology has rendered the Ku Klux Klan somewhat obsolete. White supremacists don't need to plan a rally and don a hood and robe and stand on a courthouse lawn to shout hate speech. Now they either simply do it without the hood, carrying rifles and tiki torches, or slip on the figurative hood of anonymity as they log on to the internet to commiserate with others on message boards and social media sites.
It's important to remember that the Klan members rallying in Angola weren't flown in from the South or other parts of the country, where you might expect lingering racial hatred even decades after the Civil Rights movement.
These Klan members came from right in our own back yard, many of them reportedly from DeKalb County and the surrounding region.
While 25 years may feel like a long time, it's not unreasonable to expect that some of those Klan members who marched into Angola may still be alive today or, at least, spread their animus along their family trees to people who may still live here.
The attitudes espoused by the Klan aren't gone. You don't really even have to squint very hard to see them locally.
In an area where, of the approximately 163,500 residents in the four-county area, 97.2% are white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it might not be surprising to find that attitudes, opinions and conceptions of other races are sometimes less than informed and enlightened. With the exception of Ligonier, northeast Indiana is about as diverse as a cup of skim milk.
Factor in that the most interaction some people around here may have with minority races is watching videos of assaults, looting and rioting on Facebook and Twitter and no doubt your opinion is going to be skewed to the narrow view people choose to look at.
Imagine what your opinions of white people would be if the only exposure you had with them was viewing Twitter videos of anti-mask Karens throwing tantrums at Whole Foods employees, watching Jerry Springer Show reruns and reading nothing but stories about local meth users.
Thankfully, today, like in 1995, I know that there are many times more people who would be willing to stand up to shout down those who take up the standard of white supremacy. Back then, the Klan members were outnumbered by the locals who wanted them to take their hoods and their hate, get the hell out of town and not come back.
I suspect that today, it would be no different. But I'm not naive enough to think that 25 years on, the Klan has been routed. Maybe the formal organization is gone, but its ideology has not been lost to history.
We remember our history — especially the bad parts of our history — in hopes that we learn from it and don't repeat it.
It's been 25 year since the Klan rallied in Angola.
But judging by the response to Sunday's story from a select few, we still have more to learn.
