I’ve heard people refer to encounters with famous people as “brushes with greatness.” Such meetings create unique memories and give us average Americans a chance at an up-close glimpse of what celebrities are really like.
The news broke Saturday of the death of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who died Friday after a battle with glioblastoma, a brain cancer. An attorney in her own right, she served with her husband, Evan, as he was elected the youngest Indiana governor in the state’s history and later as a U.S. Senator, following the footsteps of his father, Birch Bayh.
The sad news reminded me that Susan Bayh was two of my brushes with greatness early in my newspaper career.
I met Susan Bayh the first time during Evan’s first term as governor when we were both sequestered in the teacher’s lounge at Hamilton Elementary School, along with a contingent of Indiana State Police officers. I was the only news reporter there, impressed with my good luck at getting the scoop.
Mrs. Bayh was at the school to read “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak to the entire student body in the gymnasium to promote her literacy program. The officer in charge told everyone in the room the plan for how we would move to the gymnasium before Mrs. Bayh entered.
Mrs. Bayh and I sat at the same table in the lounge. We made small talk about the school, the community and our families while we waited. I’d read her biography so I knew she was from California, was an attorney and was a pageant queen. She looked like the quintessential political wife in the smart business suit, and certainly what you would expect of an attorney.
Mrs. Bayh said she was a little nervous, and excused herself to go the ladies room in the teacher’s lounge. To my surprise, an Indiana State Police officer took his post right outside the door.
Wait, what? A guard while you go to the bathroom? It dawned on me for the first time just how much public figures give up their privacy and personal freedom. Not many of us would appreciate such intrusion.
Mrs. Bayh returned to the table. She chuckled a little and then said,
“I’m still getting used to that. I can’t even get my own groceries anymore.”
My second brush with Mrs. Bayh was at the governor’s mansion during Evan’s second term as governor.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Indiana was celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary in 1996. RSVP’s 23 projects statewide commemorated the milestone by making crib quilts for the Bayhs’ twin sons, Beau and Nick, who were born in 1995.
The RSVP project for DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties had already gained a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship in quilt making because of its classic car quilts, sold annually during each Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The state program asked the Auburn-based project to make the anniversary quilts.
Patti Sheppard of Ligonier was the director of the Auburn project then. She helmed the multicounty project for 39 years, retiring in 2019.
The quilts featured teddy bear blocks, one with a blue border and one with a red border. RSVP volunteers from all over Indiana created the blocks which were hand-quilted by the Auburn project.
Sheppard said she and a few volunteers took the quilts to Indianapolis but the Bayhs were not available that day for the presentation. As it turned out, the couple was disappointed to miss the volunteers.
“They called RSVP back and invited us to come back down,” Sheppard recalled Monday.
The second trip was in late July 1996. Sheppard invited me to tag along for photos and a story for the newspaper. We arrived at the governor’s mansion and were ushered into a waiting area, right behind a national news crew doing an interview with the governor.
At the time, the national press was speculating about whether Evan Bayh would address the Democratic National Convention.
Sheppard remembers the energy that the Bayhs brought to mansion.
“They were such a young, vibrant couple for the governorship,” she said.
Susan was standing off to the side with our group, next in line. We were listening to the questions from the national news crew when Susan turned to us and whispered, “He’s going to do it. You heard it here first.”
We were tickled to be let in on the secret. The big announcement came a few days later, but not before my column spilled the beans in the Evening Star.
After all, we heard it there first.
