Q. We had a house built 27 years ago and at the time we had a custom tile shower and drain built using a concrete or mortar pan with a rubber lining that was attached to a two-part drain. It has worked fine, and we have had only minor problems. The grout over time has cracked and where the tile floor meets the wood floor (covered in vinyl) of the remainder of the bathroom it has come apart revealing a crack. We have caulked this gap which has worked short term but now it’s time to redo the tile on the floor, walls and the bathroom floor. I have read articles about the new wall and shower floor systems for tile by Kerdi and Schluter that look to be the long-term best way to go. Should I have the mortar pan currently in use also removed and install one of these systems? — Dan of Angola
A. Custom tile showers continue to grow in popularity as homeowners try to make more specialized shapes and features in their shower.
The many functions of multi-head showers and steam features with pulsating water jets today seem endless. Homeowners now want wall shelves, storage niches, seats, glass walls and linear drains. Specialized products are required to properly install these items. Hence the introduction of floor and wall systems that will be waterproof and timeless.
Does your current mortar pan need to be replaced? Well, that’s up to you if it is now crumbling or cracked. So long as it was installed properly originally and doesn’t leak you should be good to keep it.
Basically, mortar pans can last forever and so long as tile is properly installed and sealed you should be able to get another 30 years out of a redone shower.
If there is any inclination that there is something wrong with the current pan or if your plan for special items or drain changes in your new shower, then replacing the pan and all at this point would be the best thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.