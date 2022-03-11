Priscilla, 5, and Oliver, 3, were arguing in the car and finally Oliver said he was sad for hitting Priscilla or something like that. He said he felt really, really bad about that. The conversation continued and Oliver said, some of it in Spanish and some of it in English, “I am happy and I am sad.” Priscilla said, “That is OK. You are happy and you are sad. You are mixed up. But that’s OK!” — Catherine (mother of Priscilla and Oliver) of Santiago, Chile
+++
Oliver was washing his hands and then he had a huge yawn. Catherine said, “Oliver, after lunch do you want to take a nap?” He said, “No, that was just my ring tone!” Later Catherine asked, “What’s the ring tone, Oliver?” He said, “It’s for emergencies, Mama.”
+++
One evening Oliver said, “I don’t want to fall asleep.” Catherine said, “You don’t have to fall asleep — just close your eyes.” Oliver closed his eyes and promptly fell asleep.
Message from Grandpa Terry after he proofread this column: “I taught Catherine that! One day (this past December in Florida) I was in charge of Oliver and he was supposed to take a nap after lunch. So after lunch we lay down on the bed. He said, ‘I don’t want to take a nap.’ I said, ‘Just lie here and close your eyes,’ and he fell asleep. I told Catherine that, and she said, ‘Oh, I’m going to use that (strategy)!’” And she did a few months later.
+++
Here are some gems shared by Lucille Isch of Bluffton:
A 4-year-old girl who had never been on a farm went out exploring. She came in and said, “There is a big pig laying on the ground over there and seven little pigs are blowing her up!”
+++
This poem is from a tiny, yellowed newspaper clipping Lucille sent.
”JODY — 1947
”A little boy when he is four
”Out walking with his mother
”Will hold her hand so all can see
”She’s his, and is no other.
”A little boy when he is eight
”Out walking with his mother
”Will run ahead and will not wait
”As if he did not love her.”
+++
Also from Lucille: Why did the cookie go to the hospital? Because he was feeling crumby.
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of readers ... and gifting precious memories for future generations. Please email your stories to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
