”But if I were you, I would appeal to God; I would lay my cause before him. He performs wonders that cannot be fathomed, miracles that cannot be counted.” (Job 5:8-9 Life Application Bible)
My friend related to me a few things that have been happening in her life. I listened carefully, as I, too, sometimes have experiences that are just unexplainable.
She said she had been praying about “Love,” feeling very few people loved her, especially, her family who are now, hopefully, in Heaven.
Praying to God, she said to Him, “I do not think anyone really has ever loved me. She knew her husband, her children, and a few friends loved her. And, she had met many folks, during her life on earth, who had been very kind and “loving” to her ...but that is not the same as “being fully, knowingly loved,” she said.
She prays faithfully and does believe that God answers her prayers, in His timing. I agreed with her and told her to be patient, that answers would come and that I loved her and others loved her.
Sometimes we just cannot convince folks of “love,” when so many are feeling very much “down in the dumps,” these days. It is hard to rise above the loneliness of being “so shut off” from other folks during this “devastating virus.”
COVID-19 just absolutely crashes down upon our souls and it is very hard to rise above the turmoil it causes. We must keep our guard up to ensure that we are showing love, somehow, some way, to all we know, meet and especially those whom we cannot gather among ... however, if we keep our faith strong we will rise above all of this and hug, gather and love in person, all in God’s timing. If we just keep praying to Him, He will send us the perseverance to endure.
So, I thought let us change the virus into something positive! “Constantly Offering Very Instant Determination,” to love. Long, I know, but say it enough times and it will become easy to say and definitely easy to do!
Every time you see a fellow traveler on this path we all are traveling, smile with your eyes, nod your head, raise your hand a bit in a wave ... you can think of many different and loving things to do, to express love!
The other day, my friend and I were speaking, and she related an experience. She was going through things to discard and came across a picture of her when she graduated from college. She was 24 and she said she looked so happy, it was amazing.
A few days later she finally took the picture out of the sleeve of the photo book and looked on the back. “We were here to help (her name) celebrate (name) graduation. We were so happy to buy her and her family a house and then another one right beside it for us when we retire. D would have given her the world ... he loved her to the moon ... he loved her so much.” (1969)
Wow! I thought that is really an answer from God. She had been thinking that the one, in her family, that had really, ever loved her was “D,” her uncle (which she had related to God in her prayers), and then there it was, on paper. The expression “I Love You To The Moon and Back,” was not common in 1969 ... that was something that developed later ... but there it was, little different wording, however, the same meaning.
The other thing she related to me was that when her uncle passed (which she had not known, as yet, when this happened) she “felt” he had come to her and visited her and told her how much he loved her. She believes this to be true.
The second experience she had like that was that her father-in-law, who, I know for a fact, really did not like her ... well the same thing happened.
She said she awakened in the middle of the night ... there was L telling her he was in Heaven and had seen her soul and that he now loved her. She continued to explain that he told her she should call his sister and give her this message, “I left the state, I ran away, which you knew because I had fathered a child.”
So, she called that very morning ... now L’s sister was married to a minister. When my friend told her of this “message,” the sister said that was not true and hung up the phone.
Forward 15 years. The children of L found out they have a half-sister.
Now, I believe my friend. You may not. To me, these experiences can only be “miracles.” I use a small “m,” because I truly do not know the answer, but I believe her. I know Jesus performed Miracles. We do not. But my friend, after many conversations now feels God has truly answered her prayers. She is loved! With God anything is possible.
I pray that you look for “Miracles” in your life. I know, I do, and I see and feel them all the time. Praises be to God!
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have. Please pray for me as I pray for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.