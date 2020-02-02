Over the past weeks, I have been telling you about our recent mission trip to Honduras. I will try not repeat anything that I have already covered. So, if you need to catch up, please see the Life section of the past two Sunday newspapers or check them out online on the Dr. Terry Gaff Facebook page or kpcnews.com/columnists.
During the first three weekdays of the mission trip, we loaded up our supplies and our peanut butter and jelly sandwiches along with ourselves and staff from the His Eyes Mission. Then, we traveled in or on pickup trucks out of the capital city, Tegucigalpa, for a couple hours on roads that progressively became more like dirt paths.
When we arrived at the small churches that served the communities near Talanga, Lepaterique and Danli, we found sizeable groups of Hondurans waiting for us.
After a brief church service, we set up our medical clinic in whatever space was available.
Our group included nurses, doctors, physician assistants, optometrists, a physical therapist, a fourth-year medical student as well as some non-medical volunteers and Honduran interpreters. In addition, two Honduran primary doctors and a gynecologist worked alongside us.
Although we had varied backgrounds and skills, everyone pitched in and supported the effort eagerly and without complaint. It was easy to see that the non-medical volunteers were just as important to the success of the clinics as any of the rest of us.
It was a joy to see the camaraderie develop and flourish even though it was a bit like a “goat rodeo” when we started each clinic day. Our group leader, Dr. Heather Clark, did an amazing job of wrangling us in such a way that we accomplished what we came to do.
The patients who came to our clinics were diverse in many ways except their socioeconomic condition. That condition consisted of doing the best that they could with the very limited resources they had.
We did see a lot of families with small children. Many of them had minor problems. However, we were able to provide them with some vitamins and other medicines when appropriate from the stock of the pharmacy we brought along with us.
Something to which I was not accustomed was the request from many of the parents and grandparents that we give the children medicine to treat parasites. It is a widespread practice in Honduras to give children anti-parasite medicine every six months or so. In fact, my interpreter expressed surprise that we do not adhere to that practice in the U.S.
Our fourth clinic day took place in Tegucigalpa at the His Eyes Mission compound.
The His Eyes missionaries have created a nutritional and activity program they call the Milk Project for 70 poor Honduran children before and after school in a three-story building.
We took over some of the rooms in that building for our clinic and pharmacy as well as some educational activities that had taken place in each clinic setting.
But before we got started that day, we went in small groups with a couple of the Milk Project children to visit their homes. There, we briefly experienced the lifestyle of the families served by the mission.
Although the families that we visited had electricity, TVs and a few appliances, their homes were small and simple even though they had lived there for more than 15 years. They certainly lacked many of the amenities that we in the U.S. take for granted.
High school diplomas of the children were proudly displayed on their walls, which were also decorated with the kind of children’s art and other decorations that you might see on the refrigerator doors in our homes.
After our Honduran home tours, we returned to the mission compound and completed our last day of clinical service.
During those four clinic days, the group saw a total of more than 500 patients. But I cannot really be sure who benefited more, us or them. The resilience of the people we met was inspiring in spite of their needs that are great.
If you would like to help the Milk Project in their effort to expand from 70 to 100 children, you might consider sponsoring a child with $38 per month. You can learn more about that and Hill Climber Coffee that is sold to help support the Mission at hiseyehonduras.com or you can contact me.
