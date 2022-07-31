Some people will stop reading as soon as they see the word “exercise” because they do not think they can spare the time to “get into shape”. But lack the time, motivation, or ability for long workouts are common barriers that might be less imposing according to recent research.
In spite of what you might have been told, short bursts of activity (even 10 minutes or less) really can help improve your health and fitness if you approach them right, though you should not expect total-body transformation,
Since at least 2005, researchers have been attempting to pinpoint just how short exercise sessions can be and still be beneficial. Studies have shown that 10-minute workouts in which people cycle as hard as they can for four seconds, then rest for 15-30 seconds, improve fitness in young and older adults. Other studies have shown shorter work, like climbing three flights of stairs three times, with one to four hours in between, improved fitness over six weeks.
By turning up the intensity, these interval sessions temporarily deprive your muscles of both the fuel and oxygen they need, just like longer workouts. In response, your blood volume increases, your heart pumps more with each beat, and your muscle cells develop more mitochondria (tiny energy-producing factories inside each cell).
That does not mean less-intense physical activity is not beneficial. In fact, there are several ways you can approach shorter movement sessions.
For lower blood pressure, better sleep, and a potentially longer life, health experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly. This means your heart beats faster, but at a pace where you can still speak. That averages out to about 20 minutes daily. However, you do not need to log those minutes all at once. Seven minutes here, eight minutes there, another five minutes again later, all adds up to 20 minutes for the day.
In fact, depending on what you do with the rest of your hours, small, frequent bouts of movement may be better for your health than one solid workout. Long periods of sitting have their own health risks, including more heart disease and diabetes. While a single concentrated workout session is better than nothing, it may not reverse the damage done by all that sitting.
If you are not ready for the full commitment right away, it is okay to work up to 150 minutes gradually. Begin where you are, perhaps with a five-minute walk around the block or a few exercises on the carpet. Establish consistency, then add on. The more you exercise, the more motivated you will be to exercise.
Short sessions of physical activity also benefit brain function. Moving your body increases blood flow to the brain and modulates levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. It also stimulates the release of growth factors that, over time, help sprout new brain cells.
In a recent Japanese study, running for just ten minutes improved participant’s moods and reaction times on a color-word matching test. Brain imaging showed increased activity in prefrontal cortex areas that control executive functions such as attention, planning, and working memory.
So, if you are feeling stressed or stuck on a tough problem, try a few minutes of moderate movement. But in this case, tone down the intensity. Although tougher workouts still benefit your brain over time, immediate high-intensity stress response may temporarily cloud your thinking. A walk with a friend or dancing to your favorite music might be good choices.
Choosing more vigorous activities, where your breathing is so hard that you can only gasp out a few words at a time halves the minimum requirement to 75 minutes weekly. This also builds anaerobic endurance, the ability to work harder for longer periods of time.
However, the short, hard approach has its challenges in that warming up first takes some extra time and pushing hard is uncomfortable. Doing it daily also puts you at risk of overtraining or injury.
Any movement is better than none. But mixing up everything from the type of exercise to length and intensity of exercise sessions likely provides the most benefits.
So, get up and get moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.