Several years ago, a young woman came to the emergency department with a problem that turned out to be rectal prolapse, which is a condition where the rectum turns inside out and protrudes from the anus.
While I had seen this problem before, the patient indicated that she developed the problem after having recurring sessions of anal sex with her male partner.
Had she not volunteered that information, I doubt that the connection would have been made since questions about anal sex were not on the list of generally acceptable inquiries.
The young woman was referred to a colorectal surgeon for further evaluation and treatment and consultation with a gynecologist was suggested.
I admit that I considered the case an outlier until I read an opinion article by two researchers from the United Kingdom published in The BMJ (British Medical Journal).
They noted that clinicians’ reluctance to discuss possible harms of anal sex might be letting down a generation of young women who are unaware of the risks.
Failure to discuss the subject “exposes women to missed diagnoses, futile treatments, and further harm arising from a lack of medical advice.”
In the opinion of the researchers, health care professionals, particularly those in primary care, gastroenterology and colorectal surgery, “have a duty to acknowledge changes in society around anal sex in young women and to meet these changes with open, neutral, and non-judgmental conversations to ensure that all women have the information they need to make informed choices about sex.”
If the idea of discussing anal sex makes you uncomfortable, you are not alone. Even though I have needed to ask many personal and private questions of patients over the years, the subject of anal sex has been reserved for discussions with men who have sex with men.
Asking a young woman about anal sex, even with a female staff member present, might have resulted in being accused of being a pervert. A label that can destroy the reputation of a clinician.
However, the researchers state that anal intercourse is becoming more common among young heterosexual couples. In the United Kingdom, participation in heterosexual anal intercourse among people aged 16-24 years rose from about 13% to 29% over the last few decades, according to national survey data.
The same thing is happening in the U.S., where research suggests 30%-44% of men and women report having anal sex.
Although some may think of it as sex without the risk of pregnancy, individual motivation varies among young women who cite pleasure, curiosity, pleasing the male partners and coercion as factors. Up to 25% of women with experience of anal sex report they have been pressured into it at least once.
Because of its association with alcohol, drug use and multiple sex partners, anal intercourse is considered a risky sexual behavior.
Just like for the young woman in the emergency department, anal sex can be associated with specific health concerns. These include fecal incontinence (leakage) and anal sphincter muscle injury, which have been reported in women who engage in anal intercourse.
When it comes to incontinence, women are at higher risk than men because of their different anatomy and the effects of hormones, pregnancy and childbirth on the pelvic floor.
The pain and bleeding women report after anal sex is indicative of trauma, and risks may be increased if anal sex is coerced. There may also be a significant psychological aftermath of being coerced into anal sex.
Knowledge of the underlying risk factors and taking a good history are important factors in the effective management of anorectal disorders. But clinicians may shy away from talking about anal sex, influenced by society’s taboos.
By avoiding these discussions, caregivers may be failing a generation of young women who are unaware of the risks or afraid to seek care for any consequent problems.
The researchers suggest that with better information, women who want anal sex will be able to protect themselves more effectively from possible harm, and those who agree to anal sex reluctantly to meet society’s expectations or please partners may feel better empowered to say no.
From a clinician’s point of view, I understand the reluctance to ask women about this subject. So, no matter how unfair or embarrassing it might seem, it may be necessary for the patient to be the one to provide the information without a direct question about anal sex.
