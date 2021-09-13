It's official — I'm a toddler.
I bring you this column from my couch at home as I'm still in recovery mode from contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.
Rewind to Wednesday night.
I was at home after work and felt like I had just been hit by a medium-size vehicle as I lumbered up the stairs to Luke's room for our nightly viewing of Mickey and the Roadster Racers before Luke's bedtime.
I initially chalked it up to an exhausting start to the work week. After having to put in hour on Labor Day to get out the Tuesday paper, I had back-to-back 11-hour days on Tuesday and Wednesday during which I was churning out copy faster than a Xerox machine.
Anyhow, it left me feeling slightly exhausted by Wednesday evening, although I figured an early bedtime combined with a slower back half of the week would be enough to rebound.
After putting Luke to bed and feeling even more lousy, like zero energy, I grabbed the thermometer to check myself, just in case.
100.1.
Talk about running myself ragged. Bed time. I quarantined myself to the "Sicky Bedroom" down the hall and chugged Nyquil as I set up on the guest bed.
One tumultuous night of not-great sleep and I woke up Thursday feeling ... even worse.
Thermometer: 102.8. Swollen throat. Muscle aches. Chills.
Thought: Did I get a breakthrough case of COVID-19? Did I finally catch COVID, despite being vaccinated? Schedule a COVID test. Next available date is Saturday morning.
At 2:30 p.m. it was Luke's prescribed nap time (kept him home in case I did have COVID and didn't want to potentially expose his entire classroom) but, more importantly, my nap time. Collapse in the bed. Sleep 'til 5:30 when Ashley nudges me awake.
Dinner. Family time, such as it is. Bed time, 10 p.m., crawl upstairs, thermometer, still 101 something. Nyquil. Sleep.
At 2 a.m. I wake up treading water in my bed, which is absolutely soaked. Drag myself to the bathroom. Thermometer: 99.1. Fever must be broken. More Nyquil. Literally towel myself off and pat down the sheets. Back to bed.
Wake up 8 a.m. Thursday, feeling much better. Still a little malaise, but overall feel kind of normal except for my still-swollen throat. Bathroom, thermometer: 98.2. Better! (Or so I thought.)
Head downstairs, grab my laptop and do some work. Inform coworkers I'm staying home again but that I should be able to work normally today. Get Luke and give him breakfast and start the day.
By about midday, I notice that I've got some bumps on my hands. They look familiar, however, little bubble-like blisters, really similar to ones I used to get on-and-off back when I lived in Portland, brought on by an allergic reaction to some newsprint I used to come into contact with.
Google search, it looks like dyshidrotic eczema. I figure, with my immune system in the tank, it probably turned into an opportunity for a flare up. I try to ignore the itching.
By Friday night, the blisters have multiplied substantially. Also, some have shown up on my feet, making it hard to walk. Tough it out.
Bed time. Nyquil. Sleep. Wake up at 7 a.m. with extremely sore throat that's gotten worse over the last two days. Can't fall back asleep, go downstairs.
My hands are now covered in blisters. Walking has become incredibly painful, like walking across gravel in bare feet.
Go to my COVID test at 10:45 a.m. — negative.
My throat is still killing me by lunch time. I peek into my mouth with my cell phone flashlight and hold down my tongue to get a look in my throat. White spots on the back of my throat.
"Strep?" I ask myself. I have never had strep, to my knowledge, so it seems weird. I decide to take a trip to the Parkview walk-in-clinic to get checked out because something is not right.
Go to the clinic. Wait about 90 minutes. Strep test — negative.
Chatting with the nurse practitioner, who's preparing to give me an antibiotic on the chances the test was wrong. I mention my hands are still all rashy. She takes one look.
"Oh, you have hand, foot and mouth disease," she says almost instantly.
That makes perfect sense to me.
For the first time I remember that, earlier in the week, we had a note from daycare that there had been an outbreak in the center and people should look out for symptoms.
Hand, foot and mouth is extremely common in young populations, as the virus chains quickly among small kids who like to touch stuff and put their hands in their mouths. It often runs through daycares and schools, because it transmits quickly.
That being said, it usually only affects children under age 10.
And me, apparently. A big, fat, 35-year-old toddler.
That sore throat? Not nasal drip or swollen lymph nodes. Blisters in the back of my mouth and throat.
The rash? Not harmless eczema but telltale blisters of hand, foot and mouth.
Fever usually hits first, before the blisters show up, just like happened with me.
As of Monday, I still have serious pain while swallowing, still have pain while walking and my hands and are all gross looking as the blisters recede leaving red splotches all over my fingers and palms.
It usually takes about a week for the infection to clear, so I may be a few more days this week before I'm mostly back to normal, which can't come soon enough because this is the most miserable I've been from an illness since having pneumonia my junior year of college.
Oh, and one last thing.
Luke, the little contagion carrier?
Totally fine. Nothing wrong with him.
Figures.
