Great-grandmother Joyce wishes she could share this scene on video.
“I so wish I could figure out a way to send you a video — it is priceless!” she said. What she sent, in my opinion, is a verbal video. The awe and tender actions of her great-granddaughter, Ruby, 2, when a new baby arrived at their house — “a baby brudder” — will be in family members’ memories forever.
Holding him for the very first time, Ruby was very gentle and explored each and everything she could: “Oh, look, he has an eye. Oh, look, he has two eyes.” Then very gently pulling the blanket off him, “Oh, look, he has a leg! Oh, look, he has two legs!”
When she noticed her mother still wearing the hospital tag on her wrist, Ruby asked what it was. Her mother explained the hospital tag to her and Ruby exclaimed, “Good job, Mommy!” — Joyce Lomont Crowl (“a very proud great-grandmother, also known as GiGi”) of Fremont
Grandma Kay was reading a story to Sara, 4, using WhatsApp. Sara asked to see the picture of the old lady in the story. Since there was no picture in the book of the old lady, Grandma Kay turned the camera and showed herself on WhatsApp. Sara said, “That is you — not an old lady!” Grandma Kay asked her what she was then. Sara said, “You are just right!” When she shared this story, Grandma Kay said, “My heart is singing!” — Grandma Kay of New Jersey
Lucretia Cardenas of Texas shared this from when she and her husband, Jaer, were watching election results with Alessandra.
Alessandra, 5: “So, who do we want to win?”
Lucretia: “We aren’t going to tell you.”
Alessandra: “Why?”
Jaer: “Because we want you to study history and economics and come to your own opinions.”
In her note to me, Lucretia added, “And this is just another reason why I love my husband!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — Maybe they will have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
