Sunday, July 28, Diane and I attended the Maxinkuckee Players presentation of “Guys and Dolls.” It is the story of a gambler, Nathan Detroit, who is looking for $1,000 to secure a place for his rolling craps game. He finally decides on a plan to engage big time gambler, Sky Masterson, in a bet for $1,000 that he is sure to win. What he gets is totally unexpected.
First, the bet is not as sure as he thought. Nathan bets Sky that he can pick a girl who will not agree to go with him to Havana the next day. When Sky agrees, Nathan chooses Sarah Brown, the granddaughter of the leader of the local mission. She is the mission’s primary spokesperson on the streets of New York. She would hardly seem to be a likely candidate to go with Sky to Havana for lunch!
As the story unfolds we learn that the mission is in trouble. They have not been able to reach the gambling population in which they find themselves. General Matilda Cartwright meets with Arvide Abernathy, the leader of the mission, and informs him that the decision has been made to close the mission down and divert the resources of the group to other places.
Nathan Detroit has been engaged to Miss Adelaide for 14 years. He is happy with their arrangement. Pressured by letters she has written to her mother telling her that she and Nathan are married and have children, Miss Adelaide is prevailing upon Nathan to marry her.
Nathan’s expected to win his bet, collect the $1,000, continue his present relationship with Miss Adelaide, and find a place for his rolling craps game. Nathan fails to get his $1,000 when Masterson convinces Sara to go with him to Havana by offering his mark to produce at least 12 sinners for a prayer meeting that the mission will be having. In the midst of the discussions Miss Adelaide gets Nathan to marry her. Nathan does find a place for his craps game, first at the mission and then it continues in the sewer. Unfortunately, an out-of-town gambler, Big Jule, puts all of his profits in danger.
One of the unexpected consequences of Nathan’s bet is that it leads to the mission being saved. Sky does produce his 12 sinners for the midnight prayer meeting. When the General is informed of why they are there, rather than being disgusted, she is thrilled. Her response reminds me of a comment by Bishop Woodie White when he was the presiding bishop of the Indiana Area of the United Methodist Church. The Bishop was asked if he would accept money from lottery winnings. This was during the time that the Indiana Area was engaged in a campaign against the lottery. The Bishop said, “Yes, the devil has had the money long enough.”
In the 38th chapter of Genesis (Gen. 38:12-36) Joseph’s brothers sell him into slavery. They must have felt good riddance to a continual irritant. Little did they realize that one of the consequences of their actions was that it would place Joseph in a position of authority when many years later the brothers would face famine! Because of selling Joseph into slavery, Joseph had become second only to the Pharaoh in Egypt. In part, his rise to power was Joseph’s ability to interrupt the dreams of the Pharaoh which predicted seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine. When they are reconciled, Joseph tells his brothers what they intended for evil, God intended for good. (Gen. 50:12)
“Guys and Dolls” is a wonderful musical set in the gaming community of New York. The Maxinkuckee Players did a marvelous job with their rendition of this classic. The story is a reminder of the unexpected consequences of our actions. When we do something, we can never be sure of possible ramifications for the future.
