When I was 18 or so, my buddy Tom O called me up and asked if I wanted to run out to his house on C.R. 68 to help him work on his car.
Tom had a vintage Bel-Air, a true muscle car.
I went out to his house.
The next time, he called me up and said, “Getts, you want to hand me tools while I work on my car?”
I did.
The last time, and from then on, he called me up and said, “Getts, want to come out and watch me work on my car?”
Jump ahead 20 years or so.
The World’s Greatest Fisherman and I were salmon fishing on the Big Manistee River. As we pulled into our dock, the girl, who was then 4 or 5, asked me very excitedly, “Daddy, did you catch any fish?”
The answer, tragically enough, was “No.”
The next day, she ran down to the dock as we arrived, just as excitedly and asked, “Daddy, did you catch any fish?”
Again, it was a no.
On the third day, she ran down to the dock at our approach and asked, with less than excitement, “Daddy, did you have a nice boat ride?”
The moral of those two stories is that if you want results printed with proper grammar, call me. If you want positive results, you better call someone else.
Let’s travel a little more ahead in time to a couple of weeks ago.
The oven at the East Gardens (the wife and my palatial estate in Garrett) was not working.
Technically, it wasn’t working well. And it hadn’t been since we’d purchased the East Gardens. It would heat up to about 110 degrees and then stay there.
Which is great if you want to simulate Phoenix in the summer, but not so great if you actually wanted to cook food. A typical casserole, at 110 degrees, would take three and a half weeks to bake.
To be honest, this did not bother me. Never been a big casserole guy anyway.
Besides, the wife is a master chef, a whiz with a slow cooker (a real one, not our oven), a microwave, a stove-top, our Blackstone grill and the air fryer.
Through three months of marriage, she has dazzled my palette with a variety of meals. The oven, at least to me, seemed superfluous.
I was getting fed. And fed well.
Not a problem.
Except, I learned, that the wife wanted full access to the culinary potential of her various cooking implements. Who knew?
One Friday afternoon, a package arrived. It was addressed to the wife. She expressed great relief that “it” had finally arrived. But since the box which arrived would not have fit a fishing pole, I knew it probably wasn’t for me and didn’t pay too much attention.
The next day, a Saturday, I was in my study, which has a direct view of the kitchen. I heard a noise and turned to look. Much to my surprise, the wife stood in the kitchen, the oven door held in her beautiful hands. She had removed the entire oven door.
At this point, curiosity got the best of me, and I sauntered into what I consider her domain.
She explained that she’d ordered a new heating element to fix the oven. I did not know that ovens had heating elements. Hey, I don’t know how cell phones work either, but am still able to play chess on one.
Not only did I not know about the existence of the heating element in a stove, I didn’t know you could replace one. Heck, I was amazed she had gotten the over door off because I didn’t know you could do that either.
She then tried to explain to me the game plan. Take the oven door off. Check. Remove the bottom of the oven thingy (paying attention, not always my strong suit), pull out the heating element, hook up the new one, and then put everything back together again.
My response was, in an awe-filled voice, “You got the oven door off?”
Everything else she said might have been written in Egyptian hieroglyphics for all I knew.
The wife, proving she is smarter than the average bear, did not ask for my thoughts on how to complete any of these processes.
The wife, proving she might be as smart as Elon Musk, did not ask for my help, either. In fact, once the explanation was over, she seemed pretty keen on getting me out of the area in question.
I was more than happy to oblige.
From that point on, I ignored the goings-on in the kitchen and resumed my study activities.
Then she asked me for my help.
I should have known at that moment that things had gone very sideways.
The oven door, it turns out, would no go back on. I did not know then, and still don’t know now, if this was because of the door’s innate resistance to being put back in place, or if it wasn’t being done properly.
I did know that the wife had to be a little desperate to ask me.
So I lent my expertise to the endeavor, which basically involved clumsy attempts on my part to jockey the clips in the bottom of the removed door back into the narrow slots for which they allegedly fit. It had to be inserted at a 45-degree angle. Seriously. So with two hands on the oven door and a protractor in my mouth, I tried it several times. Then I tried some more. I did nothing more than create a large haze of profanities which hovered above the East Gardens and the surrounding properties.
We took a break. I watched YouTube videos.
I got great advice over the phone from Aunt Char’s dad.
I put out a request on FaceBook, only to discover that people who will comment on just about any funny animal video, suddenly disappear when there is work to be done.
But to no avail. For days, the oven door turned into a tripping and toe-stubbing hazard on the kitchen floor.
Finally, the wife and a co-worker watched a YouTube video that showed how it should be done. The same YouTube video I had watched.
But their watching was more productive than mine.
Without even telling me she was working on the project, the wife got the door back into place.
Makes me wonder why she asked me in the first place.
I hope she’s learned her lesson.
