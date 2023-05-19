We are with our granddaughter Sara, 6, while her parents are out of town. On the first morning that Terry walked with Sara to the bus stop, they waited for quite a while. Terry told Sara he was a little unsure about what time the bus would actually arrive. They heard a plane overhead. Sara looked up and said, “That’s my bus! It’s going to land and turn into a truck.” Terry was skeptical. The plane disappeared behind the trees. A few minutes later the bus arrived — from the same direction as the plane!
A few days before Mother’s Day, Sara asked her paternal grandmother if there is a Grandmother’s Day. Khursheed said no. Sara said that there should be and she continued, “Are you a mom?” Khursheed assured her that she is — explaining that she is the mother of Sara’s father. “You are a good Mom,” Sara said. Reflecting on that comment made it an especially nice Mother’s Day for Khursheed.
+++
Sometimes puns are fun. Recently a family member sent this pun to our large Witwer family WhatsApp group: What do you call a shy potato? (Answer — a hesi-tator.) For some reason I happened to remember that. At a gathering Saturday night we were having fun with puns with a young man seated at our table. He came up with some good puns and then I asked him the only one I could think of: What do you call a shy potato? I was ready to give him the answer and he said, “No, no, let me think ... hushed browns!”
+++
As a large birthday party was coming to a close, five boys — all age 5 — were playing various super hero roles with toy swords. When one of the boys said, “I need to go to the bathroom,” another one of the boys chimed in, “Let’s have a sword fight with our pee!” A mother walked up and said firmly, “Let’s go potty.”
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared these conversations with Henry from the past week or so.
Sam (father of Henry): So now that you’re 7, do you feel older?
Henry: No, but does my neck look longer?
Henry: Mommy, good job making lunch! Thanks!
Erin: Oh, you’re welcome. Did you like it?
Henry: Not really.
Henry: Next time I go hunting, I’ll let Daddy shoot the turkey. Would that be nice?
Note to Daddy from Erin: Don’t worry, Sam, someday you’ll shoot a turkey like Henry did. Don’t give up hope.
Erin: Henry, you should give Levi a tip on turkey hunting.
Henry: OK, I’ll give him two quarters.
Erin: Not that kind of tip!
Henry: If you can’t fish in the rain, then you don’t really like fishing.
+++
