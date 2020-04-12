It’s been like living in a space capsule, with just my wife and I on board.
We’re taking this social distancing thing seriously in an all-out effort to beat COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, we’ve had several days when the only people we saw in person were ourselves.
It’s lucky that we’re both still working full-time, and that both of us can work from home efficiently.
Betsy has no choice, because her office has closed almost completely. Only one person is going to her office each day. Her turn comes about every two weeks, and there’s almost no chance she’ll come in contact with anyone else.
I could go into my office if I wanted, but there’s practically no advantage to doing so. For that reason, I’m protecting myself and my co-workers by staying home.
I’ve worked at home for short bursts before, so I wondered how effective I’d be. Would I be distracted and waste time?
It turns out I feel no temptation at all to stop writing and tend to household chores. They’ll still be there on the weekend. They might not get done then, either.
Would I be thrown off by the beautiful woman working on the other side of the house? I’ve already warned her against office romances.
We’ve done better than I expected about not bothering each other during the workday. She set up shop in the family room. I’ve spread a laptop, keyboard and large monitor across the dining room table.
We say hello in the morning and get down to business. We meet again for lunch, which is a bonus we don’t enjoy under normal circumstances. Then it’s back to the task until supper time. At that point, I walk 20 feet to the kitchen and say, “Honey, I’m home!”
I keep in touch with co-workers by email and phone. Betsy’s office conducts an occasional videoconference. I’m sticking to voice only and sparing my staff the sight of an old guy who cleans up only now and then.
I venture downtown every couple of days to attend a public meeting.
The DeKalb County Council made the effort to set up a telephone conference for its monthly session last week. I stayed home and tried it, and it worked very well.
The smallest unit of government I cover, the town of Waterloo, has been the most sophisticated so far. It ran a video meeting on April 3, and it will conduct its Town Council meeting by video on Tuesday, with an invitation to the public to watch.
The two largest units of government I cover — DeKalb County and the city of Auburn, have some catching up to do.
One of the county commissioners has participated by telephone, but a citizen still has to go to the courthouse in person to watch a meeting. It’s a good thing that almost no one does, because the room quickly would fill to more than the guidelines prescribe.
The Auburn Common Council saw two members join by phone last week, but the other five chose to attend in person, and while some of them spread out across the room, two sat right next to each other, as if nothing has changed.
The Auburn Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals have done a much better job of using technology to avoid overcrowded meetings.
I wore a face mask to the two Auburn city meetings I covered in person last week, but I looked like a lone bandit. No one else covered up, even though the county health officer had recommended it a week earlier, with the Centers for Disease Control agreeing the next day.
I felt a little bit like I was being teased for being the only person with a mask, but that’s a small price to pay for staying healthy.
On those occasions when I do see other people, I find that many have strange ideas about the recommended social distancing. If they think they’re standing 6 feet from me, I wouldn’t want to buy lumber from them.
We do have to buy some things, however, and at our house, we’re trying to avoid the inside of stores. We purchase groceries by ordering online and having the goods brought outside to our car. I have to believe the store’s workers appreciate that we’re reducing the number of shoppers inside.
For all those who have to go to their jobs in person — health professionals, first responders, retail, delivery and utility workers — I salute your bravery.
If, like us, you can stay home and get just as much done, going out in public is not an act of courage or independence — it’s foolhardy and maybe even selfish. It’s not just your own health you’re risking.
Until we get the all-clear, we’ll keep working in our two-person home office. I couldn’t think of a better co-pilot for Spaceship Kurtz, and I hope my wife agrees. We’re on a voyage to the future when we finally can take a spacewalk outside the capsule.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached by email at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
