Q. My wife and I live in an ‘80s built house and raised two children in it. They are now married and have bought their own houses. We looked around for a new house but really didn’t find what we were looking for and besides we like were we currently live. It’s almost paid off and we both will still work for another 15 years and have some good retirement savings, so we have the means to do a serious renovation. Our current floor plan is very typical for our 40-year-old house: dining room, family room, laundry and kitchen on the first floor. What we would really like to do is reconfigure the entire floor plan, move the kitchen to the middle with an attached dining area and enlarge the living room at the back of the house. Do you think that this is too much to do to an existing home? What would be our first steps? — Ruby of Auburn
A. Well, it sounds like you are at a good point in your lives and you should look forward to the next phase.
Think maybe your kids will have children and they will want to come see Grandma and Grandpa at their house.
To completely reconfigure your current home is absolutely a reasonable plan. To do a substantial renovation on a home you have come to love is a good plan. Your project may be a $200,000 project but after you enjoy your redesigned and equipped kitchen, dining and living room, I’m sure it will be worth every dollar you invest.
Given the fact that you both seem to enjoy your jobs the ability to pay for it shouldn’t be a problem and the next 15 years of enjoyment is worth it.
The first place to start would be to get some professional help with plans either with a well-seasoned design build contractor or with an architect. Now you can establish a budget and can meet with your banker to develop a financial plan to achieve your goals.
