KENDALLVILLE — A fatal car accident that killed both parents, leaving four children behind, was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
The parents who died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Aug. 4 leave four children behind, says information provided on a Go Fund Me page created for the family of Lonnie and Breanna Bright.
The Brights, Lonnie, 43, and Breanna, 33, died after sustaining blunt force trauma injuries in the wreck, which occurred east of Orland on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W.
Mrs. Bright was declared dead at the scene by a representative of the Steuben County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Bright died Monday in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was lifeflighted from the scene of the wreck along with 5-year-old daughter Journey.
Mrs. Bright’s brother, Heath Perrine, started the Go Fund Me page and has provided updates on that site, https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/breanna-bright-perrine-lonnie-bright.
The story picked up more than 5,000 views online.
The Top 10 most-read stories of the week for Aug. 11-17 were:
1) Fatal wreck leaves four children without parents — 5,155 pageviews
2) ‘This is the biggest (theft case) Butler’s ever had’ — 2,006 pageviews
3) Feds, local police raid Wawaka homes — 1,657 pageviews
4) Former EDC director arrested for nudity — 1,367 pageviews
5) U.S. 6 railroad crossing to be reconstructed — 1,004 pageviews
6) The Vault opens as social house — 922 pageviews
7) Man facing multiple charges after theft at Butler construction site — 912 pageviews
8) Hoover admits to murder — 826 pageviews
9) Debra Adkins (obituary) — 784 pageviews
10) City man charged with felony neglect — 688 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about grain bin training for local firefighters and a followup with State Sen. Sue Glick about the special legislative session were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 15: (Shared from The Star) With harvest season on the way Ashley Firefighters hosting beneficial training session — 2,807 people reactions, 16 reactions, eight shares
Aug. 15: (Shared from The News Sun) Abortions rights Hoosiers didn’t like S.B. 1. Anti-abortion Hoosiers didn’t like S.B. 1, either. In the middle was Sen. Sue Glick, trying to thread a needle on this generation’s most controversial issue as not just the state, but the nation, watched Indiana — 2,623 people reached, one like, one share
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a fish kill at Clear Lake, grain bin training with the Ashley Fire Department, railroad work in Butler and a new lantern parade coming to Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 15: (The Herald Republican) It would appear low oxygen levels at Clear Lake has led to a fish kill/die off, officials say — 2,196 people reached, 16 reactions, 15 shares, 15 comments
Aug. 15: (The Star) Ashley Fire Department hosting a grain bin training Sept. 10 for area fire departments — 3,515 people reached, 90 reactions, 24 shares
Aug. 11: (The Star) Railroad work on U.S. 6 in Butler will cause traffic issues next week. A detour is in place — 2,656 people reached, 25 reactions, 38 shares, 18 comments
Aug. 16: (The News Sun) Kendallville is trying out a new event this fall, with a Main Street lantern parade scheduled for dusk on Friday, Oct. 28 — 9,029 people reached, 164 reactions, 65 shares, 32 comments
