Being a county health officer has had its share of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not the least of which has been the disbelief by many regarding the fact that this is a serious illness for the most vulnerable people in our society.
Our rural county got an early start on the developing pandemic by having the fourth person in the state of Indiana diagnosed with COVID-19. Then, we had outbreaks in two of our large long term care facilities with multiple subsequent deaths of some of the residents.
In spite of having the pandemic virus here in our county, we have been doing our best to minimize the spread by encouraging the preventative measures that are well known to everyone by now: masks, distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds.
In addition, we have tried to make sure that free tests have been available on demand, especially for those folks who have come into close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
I believe that the cooperation we have observed with people getting tested has helped us with early detection of many COVID victims who had mild or no symptoms. That has made our per capita number higher than other counties. But it has also helped us keep our schools open for in-person learning and has lowered our percent of positive cases.
Up to now, Noble County has been able to avoid the RED category based on COVID statistics, which has also allowed for less social restrictions. But this week, our increased percent positivity put us into RED for the first time.
Here is what RED means.
The county has a point score of 3.0 or higher when percent positivity and new cases per 100,000 residents are combined. This indicates very high positivity and community spread.
When a county is in the RED metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to ORANGE or lower for two weeks. Local officials may impose additional restrictions.
All general requirements are in effect. Hoosier businesses remain open.
Social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outside, are limited to 25 people.
We continue to evaluate the source of positive tests, undertake targeted testing, quarantine and isolation.
Vulnerable populations should remain isolated. Social and holiday gathering participation is not advised.
All businesses must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines; curbside pickup is preferred.
Locally, Noble County (like Allen County and others) is limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants; they should be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.
Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians and their minor children only.
Senior center activities are suspended as they serve the most vulnerable population regarding possible death or permanent disability.
Hospitals, long term care and other congregate settings may impose visitation limits.
Everyone should reduce the number of people in common areas and break rooms at one time.
K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians plus their minor children. All students and attendees must be social distanced and wear face coverings.
Aside from these precautions and restrictions, the way you can help open our society to less restrictions would be to get tested for the virus if you have had any contact with someone who might have COVOD-19. Then, if the test is positive, cooperate with appropriate isolation and contact tracing to minimize the spread from you to others.
Also, if you are eligible to be vaccinated, go to ourshot.in.gov to schedule your vaccination as soon as possible. For those who are not able to register online, call 211 and be patient with spending a long time on the phone. They will get to you eventually and the vaccine is worth the wait.
If you are wondering whether I practice what I preach, I received the vaccine as soon as it was offered to me. I wanted to minimize the chance of me contracting the virus and passing it along to the people who come into the vaccine clinic where I plan to be as much as possible in the coming months.
