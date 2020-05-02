We’ve heard the reference “Doubting Thomas.”
We all have moments of doubt! Moments, where we question and want concretely to see something for ourselves, are essential to many of us! Life does not always give us those moments.
What we know about Thomas:
Thomas was also called Didymus. Didymus means “twin.” There is no mention of a twin brother or sister in scripture for this faithful albeit doubting follower. Not much is mentioned about him in all the Gospels. In the Gospel of John we see that he is courageous.
John 11:16 “Then Thomas (also known as Didymus) said to the rest of the disciples, “Let us also go, that we may die with him.”
He was responding to what he could not see but was about to see. Jesus has told the disciples that it was time to head to their friend Lazurus. Now the disciples knew that Lazarus had been sick but mistook Jesus’ words for meaning he was sleeping. Jesus explains he has died, but I will raise him so you can see and believe. Thomas is brave and says, may we die and be risen as well! Not even fully knowing what that means, Thomas claims that for all of them.
Many times Thomas gets a bad rap. We have all heard do not be a “doubting Thomas.” Wonder if when we are is when God changes us the most? Wonder if in the doubt and the worry and the struggle to believe that is where the change happens?
Thomas sought to see and understand. Too many times when we doubt, we throw our hands up in the air and give up! That stops the process. Let’s look at a few encouraging verses for some more clarity.
Proverbs 4:7 The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom. Though it costs all you have, get understanding.
The bottom line: do not stop being a learner, remain teachable all your days.
2 Corinthians 4:18 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
Faith is having to trust and believe! Our faith muscles grow as we put them in use. Take a walk in the world this weekend, week, and notice creation having faith that the God that created all of that is at work in your life as well!
Ecclesiastes 1:5 “As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things.”
We cannot see the wind, but we can feel it as well as see what it is doing around us. Trust in the Lord as you trust in the wind!
Thomas saw the wounds on our Savior, and many doubts were cast away forever.
John 20:27 “Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe.” Then later in the passage, Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
I cling to scripture that tells us now we only know in part, but eventually, we will know fully. Until then, I choose to believe. I prefer to let God work through my doubts. I am thankful for Thomas, who gives me the courage to question that which I do not understand!
