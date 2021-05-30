Kidney stones commonly are a cause of blood in the urine as well as pain in the abdomen, flank and groin. The pain caused by these stones is among life’s most excruciatingly painful events, often described as being worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns or surgery.
Recent studies have determined that the incidence of kidney stones is on the rise. So, it is time to review what we know about this problem.
Low fluid intake with subsequent low volume of urine production can lead to high concentrations of stone-forming elements in the urine.
The four main chemical types of kidney stones include calcium stones, struvite (magnesium ammonium phosphate) stones, uric acid stones and cystine stones.
However, some medications or their breakdown products can also crystalize in urine, causing stone formation. Some of these drugs include indinavir, atazanavir, guaifenesin, triamterene, topiramate, silicate (especially overuse of antacids containing magnesium silicate), sulfa drugs and ceftriaxone (rarely).
Small non-obstructing stones in the kidneys only occasionally cause symptoms. The passage of stones into the ureter (the tube that connects a kidney and bladder) with subsequent obstruction, urinary tract dilation, and spasm is associated with classic kidney stone pain (renal colic).
Typically, there is sudden onset of severe pain originating in the back and flank, radiating down and forward to the groin. The pain is usually, but not always, associated with microscopic blood in the urine, nausea and vomiting. Tenderness of one side of the back below the ribs (costovertebral angle) is common.
Very large kidney stones generally do not leave the kidney and seldom cause pain. A large stone can fill up the collecting area, making them look like antlers. They are known as staghorn calculi because of their shape. Such kidney stones usually show up as infections and/or blood in the urine rather than as acute pain.
Gross or microscopic blood in the urine is present in approximately 85% of patients.
A CT scan is the most sensitive and reliable test for kidney stones. But, in some situations, renal ultrasound or a contrast study, such as intravenous pyelography (IVP), may be preferred. Plain x-ray images may be used to follow up on stones.
In almost all patients in whom stones form, an increase in fluid intake and, therefore, an increase in urine output is recommended. This is probably the single most important aspect of kidney stone prevention. Patients with previous kidney stones should drink enough fluid daily to keep well hydrated such that their urine has minimal or no yellow color. A commonly recommended goal is a total urine volume in 24 hours of more than 2.5 quarts.
When a kidney stone is passed and collected by straining the urine, the stone can be sent for analysis to see what chemical type of stone it is. This information, along with further analysis of the urine can be used to make recommendations about how to prevent more stones from forming.
For patients with uric acid stones or calcium stones and relatively high urinary uric acid levels, they should limit their intake of non-dairy animal protein, which (combined with plenty of fluids) may help reduce stone recurrence.
Calcium in the diet should not be restricted beyond normal (1000-1200 mg/d) unless specifically indicated based on 24-hour urinalysis findings. Urinary calcium levels are normal in many patients with calcium stones.
Reducing dietary calcium in these people may even worsen their stone disease because another component in calcium-containing kidney stones is usually a chemical called oxalate. More oxalate is absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract in the absence of sufficient intestinal calcium to bind with it. This results in more oxalate absorption and more oxalate in the urine, which tends to increase new kidney stone formation in patients with calcium oxalate stones.
Patients with calcium oxalate stones and relatively high urinary oxalate levels should consider limiting intake of oxalate-rich foods, like beans, berries and dark green vegetables and maintain normal calcium consumption.
Patients with recurrent calcium stones and low or relatively low urinary citrate levels should be offered potassium citrate therapy.
Acetohydroxamic acid should be offered to patients with residual or recurrent struvite stones only after surgical options have been exhausted.
Allopurinol should not be offered as a first-line therapy to patients with uric acid stones.
Thiazide diuretics should be offered to patients with high or relatively high urine calcium and recurrent calcium stones.
Remember: As the weather heats up, it is very important to remain well hydrated, with or without kidney stones. So, be sure to replace any fluid that you sweat or otherwise eliminate with appropriate liquids, especially water.
