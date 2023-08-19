If I had a nickel for every time someone said to me, “Why doesn’t the newspaper print any good news,” I could have retired in Tahiti by now.
The truth is, we do publish good news. I put good news on the News Sun’s Life page every single day. The Life page is where readers will find good news of all kinds, with coverage of local events, local columnists, local stories and local photos.
Apparently, it’s a mystery on how this good news gets into the newspaper. It shouldn’t be a puzzle because our staff emails are on every byline, on every story we write, that appears in the print edition or on the website. Regular readers know there are information boxes on some pages that explain how to submit news. The website — and yes, the phone book — still have the office phone numbers.
A good share of Life page content is submitted by organizations, libraries, schools, churches and readers. How quickly that news get published depends on the space available that day and how much time it takes to make the copy fit for print.
It’s a safe bet the story won’t be in the newspaper the next day if it takes hours of editing to fix the spelling, correct the punctuation, grammar and sentence structure, remove the weird spaces, and track down any missing information (What time is this event? Where will it take place?).
The first rule in submitting information to the newspaper: Keep it simple. Email your news release as an attached Word document and your photos as an attached JPG file. Or, put your news content in the message field of your email, and attach the photo as a JPG. We can easily copy and paste the text for editing from a Word document or email message.
If you aren’t tech savvy, we have you covered. This most often happens with milestone anniversary photos, taken long before digital photography existed. If you don’t have your photo as a digital file, bring the print photo into the newspaper office. We can scan the print and make a JPG digital file, and then hand the photo right back to you.
Second rule: Don’t format the photos or text — it’s a lot of work for you and we just have to undo it. Sometimes we can’t undo the formatting, so we will ask you to send your news another way.
We won’t be publishing a photo of your flyer. We can write a news brief from the flyer, but other than that, we can’t use the flyer photo for anything but the trash.
Make sure that the 5W’s (who, what, when, where, and why) are included in your information. If it’s for a photo, please identify the people in the picture, from left to right and from front to back.
Don’t send an Excel file — ever. Spreadsheets are useful for a lot of things, but not for readable newspaper copy. Excel files usually can’t be copied and almost always have to be retyped, especially if the list is “last name first, first name last.” It takes hours to retype and edit the list to put the text in the right order, remove the weird spaces, and add punctuation in the right places.
Don’t email a picture of a list, either. That will end up the same place as the flyer photo.
PDF files of documents can sometimes be copied and pasted for the text, but not always. If the text can be copied and pasted, it will have weird spaces and line breaks or have the text out of order. It will take time to remove the unwanted stuff. If the text can’t be copied, the text will have to be retyped.
Screenshots of photos from social media posts are my personal pet peeve. Readers will send the screenshot in place of a photo, without realizing that the photo needs to be separated out from the post to be published.
Screenshots are always a lot of work and sometimes of dubious quality. Sometimes I can find the original social media post to get the photo, but not always, and the post almost never identifies the people in the picture by name.
Readers often chortle when they spot typos in the newspaper, but they have no idea how many errors are caught by the editorial staff before they hit print. Readers also don’t see the original news submission to know just how much editing had to happen to make the story ready for print.
Technology has made a lot of writing and editing tasks easier, but like humans, it isn’t perfect. Spellcheck is a handy tool, but it will not catch a misspelling if the error spells another word.
The eye can overlook a typo on the computer screen multiple times, but the error immediately jumps off the page when the story is printed.
Readers often spot stories or photo captions that are cut off. Pages are produced electronically with text boxes for stories and headlines. One accidental bump of the cursor on a text box, and the last line of the story disappears, cutting off the end of the story.
Here’s a pop quiz on just one error that reporters and editors have to correct multiple times a day. Obituaries, news and event stories all include a time when something will happen. What is the correct way to write standard time?
A 10 AM and 6 PM
B 10am and 6pm
C 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
D 10 A.M. and 6 P.M.
E 10AM and 6PM
F All of the above are correct
G None of the above are correct
The answer is C, written in lower case with punctuation correct as “a.m.” and “p.m.” with a space after the number. Bonus points for knowing that it’s midnight for 12 a.m.; and noon for 12 p.m.
I learned this in the second grade, so why isn’t this common knowledge?
Email me with the answer to that question, and let me know how you did on the quiz.
