In the course of a week a house on North Michigan Street in Plymouth, Indiana, not far from our house, disappeared. Now there is little or no indication that a building ever existed on the property. The rumors are that the structure was demolished to make way for a new Dunkin’ (not sure what happened to the old Dunkin’ Donuts). The quick service restaurant joins Christos, Culvers, Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Dragon Express, and King Gyros as places to get something to eat or a snack on a block and half stretch of North Michigan Street.
Before the pandemic, a Ponderosa just a little south of the recently demolished house did a thriving business. Unfortunately, it was one of the victims of the Covid-19 lockdown. Its building was completely demolished and replaced with a Culvers restaurant. Still a little further south on Michigan, there used to be a Long John Silver’s restaurant. It too was demolished and replaced by an O’Reilly Auto Parts. Today, there is no evidence that the house, the Ponderosa, and the Long John Silver’s restaurant ever existed, even though all of them were here just a couple of years ago.
The sudden disappearance of the house on North Michigan Street reminded me of a couple of verses from Psalm 90. “For a thousand years in your sight are like yesterday when it is past, or like a watch in the night. You sweep them away; they are like a dream, like grass that is renewed in the morning; in the morning it flourishes and is renewed; in the evening it fades and withers (Psalm 90:4- 5).” Compared to the history of time, our journey under the sun is but a brief moment. Within a generation or two, most of us will be forgotten like the house, the Ponderosa, and the Long John Silver’s.
Nevertheless, we have reason not to be depressed. In Psalms we read: “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established; what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them? Yet you have made them a little lower than God, and crowned them with glory and honor. You have given them dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under their feet, all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field, the birds of the air, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the sea (Psalm 8:3-8).” Even though our days under the sun may be as a watch in the night we are valued and remembered by God. The world may forget us but God never will.
April 2 marks the beginning of Holy Week. We will relive Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, His praying and arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, His trial, His death on a cross, and His resurrection from the dead. The Good News of the Easter message is that our journey under the sun is not the end of the matter. There is more to come. We have reason to anticipate our own resurrection when we will join the whole company of heaven.
The third chapter of the Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us that all of our lives are made up of a variety of times and seasons. They are framed by the season of birth and the season of death. Even though our time may be as a watch in the night, we should live it well. During its existence the Ponderosa served Plymouth well. For several years the local Rotary Club and Optimist Club met there. I have fond memories of having had a good meal there with family and friends. One would hope that the new Culver’s would do as well.
