Kevin Kimpel is on his way to visiting 100 countries.
The engineer at Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo made a “career pivot” four years ago at age 55. Since then he has been traveling about three months a year. When not traveling, he works for High’s Signature BBQ Catering.
In the living room of his rural Butler home, he is tracking his progress on the ceiling.
“I will talk to anybody, any time, about travel,” he says.
His first trip, at age 24, was in the British Virgin Islands on a Windjammer Barefoot Cruise.
He has visited 81 countries, but he says the exact number “depends on what counts as a country and what doesn’t.” Some people say only members of the United Nations are countries.
The United Nations has 193 countries that are member states and two countries that are non-member observer states: the Holy See and the State of Palestine.
This winter he will be sailing in the Caribbean with friends, and then hop over to Africa for Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde and Morocco and then maybe hop around the southern Mediterranean, perhaps spending time in locations such as Tunisia. He expects to fly home from the Azores to Boston.
He tries not to repeat countries.
If things work out, he will reach 100 countries within two years, and the 100th country will be Antarctica, although Antarctica is not a country, it is a continent.
“Antarctica may not work out practically, but it’s a neat thing to shoot for,” Kimpel says.
He desires “to find out the world from its perspective and not from what the U.S. media likes to tell.”
He has found that if you are nice to people they will be nice to you no matter what your nationality is.
He has met smiling Iranians. “And a Vietnamese guy,” upon learning he was from the U.S., “bowed down and thanked me.”
“People are people,” he says, “and they want the same things we do: food to eat, places to stay and to have fun.”
He has felt safe wherever he wandered, although on two occasions, while alone, he felt uncomfortable, once in China and once in Istanbul, Turkey, while climbing a dark, steep street.
Even in teeming, crowded situations (such as subways), he has never been pick-pocketed. “The big thing is to know what’s touching you when you are in a crowd,” he says.
Regarding food, he says don’t be afraid. “I admit in India be cautious (with fresh fruits and vegetables). But overall eat and enjoy and don’t isolate yourself. Eating is a time for fellowship.”
One of his most memorable meals was alone in Kotor, Montenegro, a beautiful Mediterranean coastal city. Because he wasn’t very hungry, he chose not to join friends for the midday meal. While his friends had an expensive lunch in a restaurant that they later said wasn’t very good, he savored a pear, cheese and some olives alone by the wharf, watching the boats bob.
Generally, Kimpel travels with Canada-based G Adventures, in small groups. Between the tours he often stops in another country and explores on his own for a few days. His stop-overs have included the country of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, a city in the United Arab Emirates. He uses Airbnb and interacts with his hosts and the locals.
A few tips:
y Use Trip Advisor — tripadvisor.com — to get ideas about what to do.
t Upon arriving in a city, use the internet and search for “Free Walking Tours.” He said almost every city has them. “You get good exposure and a lot of good local stories,” he says. At the end of the tour, tipping is suggested but not required. He usually tips $10.
x Travel light! Replenish toiletries as you go. Kimpel found clove-flavored toothpaste in Sri Lanka that was “absolutely wonderful.”
u Roll your clothes up and take two or three of everything. “Most of the time the locals will do your laundry overnight for a few bucks,” he says.
w To travel light, borrow winter coats from local Airbnb hosts. Kimpel says he travels to get away from it all, not drag it with him.
v Don’t worry about dressing up — he went to the Sydney Opera House in shorts (many of the locals were in shorts, too) — but bring long pants for times when it is important to be
culturally sensitive, for example, in a mosque, a Buddhist temple or an Orthodox church.
His favorite travel memory dates back to 2008 when he was in Fiji, a collection of islands in the South Pacific. He lived in semi-primitive conditions for two weeks, learning the culture and interacting with local people. Local women cooked for the group. A friendship from Fiji led to sailing on a yacht in the Greek Islands for his 50th birthday.
His birthday is Sept. 19, and he has a tradition of not being home on his birthday.
This September he spent two weeks in far southeastern Europe, starting in Bucharest, Romania, and ending in Kiev, Ukraine, with stops in Moldova and Transnistria along the way.
A day after his birthday a tour of Chernobyl was one of many highlights.
Will 100 countries mean he is done with travel? Not at all. He will revisit countries he feels he did not do justice to along the way.
His most recent blog is at EastboundMostlySouth.home.blog.
“My least favorite phrase is “trip of a lifetime,’” he says. “It is too limiting for the future.”
Both his second and third trips around the world began and ended at the Waterloo train station, just a few miles from his rural Butler home. The Waterloo station is a great jumping off or returning point.
“Travel should push your comfort zone in many ways,” Kimpel says.
Culturally, he advises travelers to be aware of local customs and be sure not to offend. He generally likes to sit with a leg crossed over his knee. But in Thailand showing someone the bottom of your foot is an insult. He had to make an effort to keep his feet on the ground.
“Gastronomically, try something you would not eat at home,” he says. “Dip into live termites as they crawl up a tree in the Amazon,” he said. “Why not?”
Physically, he has pushed his comfort zone by climbing a volcano in the dark to watch a sunrise. The bungee jump and zipline in New Zealand cured his fear of heights.
He has white-water rafted on four continents and para-sailed three times in the Caribbean.
Kimpel believes the world is better off when people travel and interact with other cultures.
“There are a handful of people who want to pit groups against groups,” he says. The world becomes a better place “when regular folks find out that there are regular folks across the world.”
He has found that people are smart enough to separate what a country’s government does and what individuals do.
“I have never hidden my American citizenship status and have never been mistreated for being an American,” he says. “I have been welcomed by Hindus, Buddhists, Communists and Muslims. And I would welcome them to my home, too.”
