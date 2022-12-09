My sister Vi and I were planning a very small Thanksgiving dinner — just Vi and Phil with Terry and me. I was so grateful for the opportunity to host them because we have enjoyed so many big Thanksgiving gatherings in their home. This year all of their children and grandchildren and all of ours were spending the day elsewhere.
We were going to be gone Nov. 1-22, first in Norway, then Portugal. Therefore, I needed to find a small turkey in October and put it in the freezer so that I could start thawing it the minute we returned.
On Oct. 30, two days before we left, I asked the man behind the meat counter if he could find me a small turkey because I could not find any, small or large. He said it was too early — they had no turkeys.
No turkeys?
It was too early, he explained. But he added in an offhand way, “I think we have some strange birds in that freezer over there.” I found the freezer and the “strange bird.” It was a 10.9 pound free-range goose.
I never planned or expected to serve goose.
During our travels, my mind wandered to the goose in our freezer. I watched YouTube videos about how to prepare a goose and learned goose is a traditional holiday favorite in England. Although each goose looked lovely, coming out of the oven, most of the videos suggested carving the goose and arranging the slices on a platter before bringing it to the table.
One photo showed a goose decorated with greenery and red berries. I decided I might decorate my goose with sliced oranges.
Goose, I learned, is all dark meat and very fatty. Since I like dark meat and fat, it sounded good to me. I learned you are not supposed to throw any of the fat away. It lasts a long time in the refrigerator or freezer and is good for roasting vegetables such as potatoes.
We arrived home from Portugal half a day later than planned. I was extremely worried about the number of hours I had for thawing the goose. So I combined thawing in the refrigerator with thawing in a sink of cold water.
Well, I would call our goose a “jet-lag goose.” Due to jet-lag, I was wide awake at 4 a.m. It was impossible to stay in bed with a goose in the fridge. At 4 a.m. I researched how long it would take to cook a goose in a slow oven and decided I could cook it at 300 degrees for about five hours until it reached the correct internal temperature, which would be perfect because it is supposed to sit for 30-60 minutes before you carve it.
At 5:30 a.m. I mixed together my cornbread stuffing side dish. At 6:30 a.m. I pulled the side dish out from the oven. It smelled incredibly delicious. A fellow traveler who has been making it for years gave the recipe to me during our Portugal tour. She is 85 and her family requests her cornbread stuffing every year.
To trim the fat from this story — literally and figuratively — here are a few things to know:
• Goose is incredibly fatty. When I dug around the inside to remove the neck and giblets, my hand emerged coated with creamy goose fat.
• I cut up an orange and onion and put them inside and sprinkled the exterior with salt and pepper. I pierced the skin in a few places, as instructed, to let the fat run out as it cooks.
• I put the goose in the oven at 6:40 a.m.
Our extended family learned via WhatsApp that I was making a goose. Catherine in Chile — who has been regaling us with puns recently — wanted a goose pun.
I offered this: What do you get when the family’s Thanksgiving turkey gets bumped as the Thanksgiving foul?
Goosebumps.
Our nephew Robert Stolz, wrote on WhatsApp, “In Morocco, I frequented the bird market where you could pretty much buy anything with wings (alive) and they would slaughter it for you. I cooked a goose once and it was delicious.”
I was glad my first glimpse of our goose was not when it was alive.
I checked the goose after about 45 minutes and was amazed at the progress it had made.
I peeked at it regularly and could not believe how fast it was cooking. By 9:30 a.m. the meat was starting to fall off the bone! I took it out, and according to the meat thermometer it was past the well-done stage for poultry.
So by 9:30 a.m. my goose was cooked.
Rescued from the oven, it was not glorious and golden like the YouTube videos. It was dark and shriveled. But it smelled good.
I covered it with aluminum foil. An hour later, I carved it as best I could. I put the wings and the drumstick bones in the freezer to save for soup.
Vi brought amazing side dishes along with homemade bread and pies. The large amount of pan juice from the goose was perfect for pouring over the sliced meat. The meal was delicious.
To be honest, I am grateful Americans chose turkey and not goose to be our Thanksgiving bird.
But it’s kind of fun when out of the freezer something new lands at the table.
Epilogue: Vi served leftover jet-lag goose to her grandchildren. “They gobbled it up and pronounced it their favorite meat!” she said. “And they want it next Thanksgiving!”
