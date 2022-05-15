Q. If maintained, how long will my wood deck last? What are the pros/cons of other deck building materials? — An area reader
A. A deck made from treated wood is expected to last 30-40 years, but the fact of the matter is, if you don’t do any maintenance, it will fall apart and look nasty long before then.
With an exterior deck, how protected it is from the weather makes a difference to its longevity. If it is exposed to extreme rain, snow and wind, it will fail sooner. The most vulnerable areas are the flat surfaces like the decking and flat handrails but also the attachment points and where screws and nails penetrate the wood. Any divot or crack will lead to moisture soaking into the wood accelerating the decay.
Often handrails and posts that are vertical will last much longer, but generally any exterior treated wood deck needs to be resealed every three or four years and sometimes the horizontal decking will require resealing every year or two to maintain ideal condition. Many times, we will pressure wash the whole deck and replace split or damaged decking or other railings with new wood.
Re-screw or re-nail loose wood and rework or reseal flashings in order to apply a new stain and sealer. This thorough approach will allow for several years of use before you need to do it again.
Composite decking, on the other hand, is much easier to maintain but still needs to be cleaned at least every couple of years. The support structure like stairs and attachment points should be checked every year and necessary repairs made.
If you have aluminum rails or posts or maybe glass railing, different cleaning methods will need to be used. Some of the earlier composite decking and railing materials’ color will fade over time and there’s not much you can do to regain the color. Some composite materials have good warranties for color fade, and we have replaced several of the composites used several years ago under warranty.
Bottom line, no deck material lasts forever or doesn’t need maintenance of some sort, some more than others with longer longevity.
