Although I take medical topics very seriously, there are times when aspects of some research papers are amusing. The jokes write themselves.
Such is the case with the FERTINUTS study as reported in the Nutrients journal, which is not pronounced nut-tree-ents, although it might be in this case. It is about some of the benefits of eating nuts.
Specifically, the study suggests that adding nuts to a regular diet significantly improves orgasmic function and sexual desire in healthy young men in comparison with an age-matched control group.
The researchers found no significant differences in erectile function, intercourse satisfaction and overall satisfaction.
In addition, there were no significant correlations between erectile dysfunction and in biochemical factors during the intervention. So, it was not clear why the improvements occurred.
Nuts are nutrient-dense foods that have a relatively high amount of the nonessential amino acid arginine, which can be converted by the body into nitric oxide, which is a potent neurotransmitter that plays an important role in erectile action. So, the researchers (whose work was partially supported by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council) thought that nuts might help sexual function.
Based on this small study with less than 100 participants, I would not get my hopes up that nuts will become an aphrodisiac or a replacement for Viagra. However, if you like nuts, then eat them.
While you are at it, you might be happy to know that another study suggests that eating dark chocolate may positively affect mood and relieve depressive symptoms.
Using data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), investigators found that individuals who reported eating any dark chocolate in two 24-hour periods had 70% lower odds of reporting clinically relevant depressive symptoms compared to others who reported no chocolate consumption.
Chocolate has been widely reported to have mood-enhancing properties. Several mechanisms for a relationship between chocolate and mood have been proposed.
Chocolate contains several psychoactive ingredients, including anandamide, which can produce effects similar to that of cannabinoid, which causes feelings of euphoria when consuming marijuana. In addition, chocolate contains several biogenic amines, as well as phenylethylamine, a neuromodulator that is believed to be important for regulating mood.
The researchers analyzed NHANES survey data from 2007 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2014. The total data set included 13,626 adults.
Daily chocolate consumption was determined from two 24-hour dietary recalls. Depressive symptoms were assessed using a questionnaire.
Among study participants, 7.6% who consumed no chocolate had depressive symptoms, compared to just 1.5% of persons who ate dark chocolate. The rate of depressive symptoms in persons who ate chocolate other than dark chocolate was 6.2%.
After adjusting for multiple factors, participants who reported any dark chocolate consumption had 70% lower likelihood of reporting clinically relevant depressive symptoms compared to those who did not eat any chocolate. However, the researchers found no significant link between any non-dark chocolate consumption and depressive symptoms.
These associations were evident after adjustment for age, marital status, level of education, annual household income, weight status, chronic conditions, leisure-time physical activity, smoking status, alcohol intake, total energy intake and total sugar intake.
Unfortunately, it is not clear whether depression causes people to lose their interest in eating chocolate, or whether there could be other factors that make people both less likely to eat dark chocolate and to be depressed. So, more study is needed.
In the meantime, I think it will be okay to eat dark chocolate and nuts for the potential benefits they might bring. But I also recommend eating plenty of fruits and vegetables as part of a good, well-balanced diet. While you are at it, make sure you get some exercise too.
