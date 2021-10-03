Q. In the spring, we talked with a couple of remodeling contractors about remodeling the kitchen, bath and remodeling of the exterior siding mainly because we wanted to install new windows in the kitchen and bath area. We waited several months before they were able to get started. We understood given that contractors are busy. They indicated that most of the materials were available locally and they were ready to get started. They worked for several weeks, tore things out, did the mechanicals that were needed and have drywalled. Now we are at a two month standstill because they are waiting on the fixtures and cabinetry to come in. I’m disappointed with my contractor regarding the timeline that we agreed upon when we signed our contract. It is months overdue. Shouldn’t these products have been ordered long before we got started on the demolition? — Tony
A. Generally, once a contract is signed and project planning starts, using all the products that were at this point planned and budgeted for along with preliminary specifications and drawings you begin to pull together a project plan.
A material list needs to be generated along with a product selection list to make sure nothing is missed, and things can get ordered so that timelines can be established.
Permits need to get pulled and any preliminary site preparation can begin. Subcontractors need to do site visits if they haven’t already, and they need to order materials and get scheduled along with everything else.
If your contractor is a single guy with a group of helpers, now he himself needs to do that planning or have someone else do it like a designer or architect. The planning for a detailed project is not a simple task; done just before the project begins is not in your best interest.
Yes, nowadays with the pandemic and labor shortages, things are taking several more weeks to get, if even available. We have had to switch some customers to other lines of cabinets and tile just to maintain a steady project flow and not to have a project started then run into what you call a standstill.
