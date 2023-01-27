Being a fan of the underdog is the reason Tyler Derby is a “top dog” among football fans.
Our son Paul, who graduated from East Noble with Tyler in 2006, mentioned last week, “Did you hear about Tyler Derby being named Jacksonville Jaguars Fan of the Year?!”
I was not familiar with the Jaguars, but it sounded amazing, especially since Tyler lives in Kouts, near Valparaiso, in northwest Indiana, and Jacksonville is in northeast Florida, more than 1,600 miles away, round trip.
Monday Tyler filled me in. He still had excitement — with ongoing tinges of disbelief — in his voice.
“I’ve always been a fan of the underdog,” he said, when I asked him why the Jaguars? “They are in a small market in Jacksonville.”
In addition, growing up he thought their logo and name were cool.
“When I was younger I watched them from a distance,” Tyler said. “As I got older, I got to attend games on my own and I got to know people from the organization and it grew from there.
“I would try to get as close to the field as I could. A public relations guy noticed me and we got to talking — from there it grew.”
Tyler, who has been traveling “heavily” for seven or eight years, said he “stood out the most at away games.” He has been averaging four or five games a year — one year eight games — as well as Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, the NFL combine (where young players are tested) and the NFL draft. Some years he accomplished a dozen Jaguar trips.
Sunday, Nov. 6, he was named Jaguars Fan of the Year. An even bigger surprise and honor came Saturday, Jan. 7, when he was presented the first-ever key to the stadium by his all-time favorite Jaguar player, offensive lineman Tony Boselli.
It was a complete and total surprise.
“He is the best player we ever had — the team’s only Hall of Famer. He is humble and down to earth, a super-nice guy.”
Tyler’s other two favorite players are Mark Brunell and Fred Taylor.
After the presentation, the Jaguar organization shipped the massive — about 3 feet long — key to Tyler and he has it in his man cave area.
Tyler has tried to get his wife, Morgan, and their two daughters, ages 10 and 9, interested in football and they watch from time to time.
As his girls get older, his other focus is their sports. Softball and soccer are their two big ones.
A tennis player at East Noble, Tyler holds a degree in Christian ministry from Indiana Wesleyan and was a youth pastor prior to joining NIPSCO eight years ago. He is a trainer on the natural gas side.
Although the Jaguars lost to Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, ending their playoff run, Tyler is not discouraged in the slightest. He said they played above expectations. “I think the future is super bright,” he said. “Before this season they were the worst team in the league record-wise for two years in a row and this year they won their division and went to the second round of playoffs. I think they have the most promise and potential that they ever had and can be Super Bowl contenders for years to come.”
The Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association which is affiliated with the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has a Charity Challenge with the prize being a Championship Belt. Tyler chose the Jaguars Foundation.
He and Peter Racine, the senior vice president of the Jaguars Foundation, came up with a plan to use social media to raise awareness. They raised more than $10,000 for the Jaguars Foundation, which, among other things, aids disadvantaged youth with sports programs.
Racine made a few calls and when Tyler showed up in Jacksonville for the game against the 49ers he thought he was going to have a photo on the sidelines and perhaps a chance to present the prize belt to Tony Boselli and Shad Khan, the owner of the Jaguars. He did that and spent the rest of the day in Shad Khan’s owner’s suite.
Tyler also volunteers at NiVets, a veterans organization that raises funds for veterans organizations and causes. Together, they have raised more than $50,000 this year. He also volunteers with the J. Babe Stearn Community Center, a Canton, Ohio, youth center that passes out school supplies and Jaguars apparel to students.
All in all, the experiences and opportunities afforded by backing the “underdog” are something he “would never have expected in a million years.” grace housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.