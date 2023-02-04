Hey, let’s not discount a lucrative opportunity when we hear one.
Back on Jan. 23, northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks got featured in an audio tweet from Heartland Signal, an online news branch of progressive Chicago talk radio station 820 AM, for an exchange regarding abortion he had with Fort Wayne’s Pat Miller on Miller’s radio show.
Miller: “Our work as a pro-life movement is far from over. If a young lady can hop in a car in Fort Wayne and in an hour and a half she can be in a place in Michigan or in just under three hours she can cross the line into Illinois and achieve what she was able to do with abortion clinics here in Indiana, the fight is far from over.”
Banks: “That’s exactly right. And I’m for federal legislation, I’m for stronger laws at the state level whatever we can do to save lives, to protect babies, that’s what this fight is all about.”
Twitter jumped on the clip as Banks suggesting travel restrictions on Hoosier women. Banks later clarified that he didn’t mean to suggest a travel ban on Hoosier women, just that he’s all-in for national abortion restrictions.
“My quote couldn’t be any more clear: I am unapologetically pro-life and support laws that protect babies. I support a federal ban and I support the law Indiana passed,” Banks said. “There are arguments that Congress shouldn’t pass pro-life bills but I support them because of states like Illinois that have no pro-life protections for babies or women.”
(For the record, that was my takeaway from the conversation too, even though I took the opportunity to indulge a bit in the ludicrous. Despite the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade to say it’s a state issue, the obvious next step for the pro-life movement is to try to force abortion illegal in all states, at which point I’m sure the Supreme Court will be happy to invalidate its own ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center to declare that, yes, a national ban is definitely constitutional.)
Buuuuut ... if you’ve ever read my columns before, you know I like to take an argument to its most extreme and absurd, so let’s instead talk about what a good idea a travel ban could be for Indiana and why we definitely should do it.
We must, at all costs, stop any woman from exercising bodily autonomy by daring to cross state lines to demon-worshipping hellscapes like Illinois and Michigan, sitting on our borders threatening our way of life!
First step is obvious. Build a wall. Didn’t we learn anything? Walls solve every problem and no one can ever get around or over a wall. Even though states like Ohio and Kentucky make abortion even harder to get than Indiana, we’ll need to wall up those borders, too, so no one just tries to loop around or travel toward the East Coast.
Just think of the construction jobs we can bring to the state! If building the Keystone XL pipeline would create 45.6 million jobs and generate $875 trillion in economic activity as we’ve been told, just think of what the 1,700 miles of Hoosier Border Wall could do for our state!
The wall will also make it less convenient to travel to Chicago, City of Ultimate Sin, which will make living in The Region less desirable and help snuff out the liberal voting bloc there to ensure Indiana is one-party rule forever.
Now, within that wall, we’re going to need checkpoints. People can still come and go into the state, but we’ve got to make sure no pregnant women are trying to get out and, if they are, they will have some serious questions to answer.
Therefore, when any woman under 65 tries to leave the state, they’ll need to stop at the border and submit to a urine test.
Again, think of the economic opportunities! Construction — we’ll need to build those checkpoints. Jobs — we’ll need lots of border guards and test proctors at every crossing. Manufacturing — since we’ll go through millions of pee tests per year, pregnancy test manufacturers can be lured to the state and manufacture their product here, saving on transportation costs and creating even more jobs.
We could put in little convenience stores so the men can grab a Mountain Dew or some snacks while their wife/girlfriend/daughter is in the bathroom being subjected to government scrutiny. Think of the sale tax revenue!
If a woman’s test comes back positive, we’re going to need a full out-of-state itinerary and you will have to submit to follow up pee tests weekly until birth.
If at any point afterward you’re not pregnant, prison. For life. If your doctor tries to explain it was a miscarriage, well, COVID showed we don’t listen to and also scorn health care professionals in Indiana, so we can probably throw them in prison for life, too, as an accomplice.
Now, we do also have to worry about transgender individuals. Just because someone looks female doesn’t mean they can get pregnant, and just because someone looks masculine doesn’t mean they don’t have a uterus.
But this is a great opportunity for Indiana to expand its anti-trans policy, too, as we can just make a law that will require transgender individuals to identify in an overt way. Something like, just spitballing here, a badge or emblem sewn directly to their clothing so a border guard will know just by looking whether to pee test them or not.
What’s this likely to cost the state? Millions. Billions perhaps.
The egregious restrictions of freedom? Absolutely necessary.
But, I mean, if we can stop even one woman from choosing for herself if, when or how she has children, we have to do it, don’t we?
That’s exactly right.
