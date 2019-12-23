It’s the holidays, a time for family and giving and all that stuff, so I’m going to write a column about aliens.
I mean, what better time than around the Christmas holiday, when you get together with the people you love to think about whether we’re truly alone in the universe.
My take: We’re almost certainly not. Just playing the straight numbers game, while the conditions that spawned life on Earth are rare, lucky even, I doubt that similar conditions can’t exist literally anywhere else in reality.
So, moving from there, here’s my compilation of random thoughts about aliens.
• I’m really curious how world religions would adapt if we made first contact with an extra-terrestrial species. Let’s face it, there are certain religions or at least certain sects of religions that already claim people who don’t believe the exact same things as they believe will suffer eternal damnation.
Most Earth religions also give at least the passing opinion that humans are special, unlike any other living being, and that God dotes on us and us specifically.
But if an alien spaceship lands and here come some lifeforms from another star or another galaxy or another universe or something, how does that fit in to the narrative? It would be reasonable to assume they have their own set of religious beliefs which would foreseeably be vastly different from ours.
When did God create them? Do they have souls? Do they go to Heaven? How would we reconcile not only their existence, but their beliefs?
• How racist and xenophobic would humans be toward the aliens? We can’t even get along with our own species on this planet. Seventy years ago we fought a bloody world war because a mustachioed dictator thought an ethnic and religious minority was sub-human.
Interracial marriage wasn’t legal nationwide in the U.S. until 1967. Same-sex marriage could be outlawed until just four years in 2015. Ask some people what bathroom a transgender person is allowed to use and you might get them to launch into a rant about how there’s no such thing as transgender.
While there would be some people who would obviously be cool toward the aliens, it would probably take about 10 seconds before we’d have new intergalactic slurs and an “Earth First!” political party.
Nevermind that the aliens were the ones to develop interstellar travel and make it to Earth, Humans are No. 1!
• Building off this last point, what would it do to the human psyche, collectively, to know that we’re not No. 1.
Here comes some alien race to our planet, having traveling light years to get here, with technology we couldn’t even comprehend. Meanwhile, we’re still driving around in vehicles that run by burning decomposed dinosaur stuff we suck out of rocks.
I mean, our society isn’t too far removed from the days when we traveled across oceans and slaughtered people with muskets and bayonets in the search for gold. Literally a shiny rock.
Would the notion of human exceptionalism — we are unarguably the top of organism on Earth — be shattered if suddenly here are aliens that show us how primitive we still are?
• What if one reason we can’t find live in the universe is because we have a narrow understanding of what “life” is?
Granted, we have limited ability to peer far beyond our homeworld, but when we do in our search for life we point our attention toward the search for water, because we know life on Earth is generally unable to survive without access to this vital resource.
A place like Jupiter’s moon Europa is interesting, because we know there are seas of liquid water under its surface ice sheet. But Saturn’s moon Titan is like a planet, with a thick atmosphere and surface oceans — made of hyrdocarbons like methane instead of water.
As of now, we can only comprehend carbon-based life forms arranged similar to the many lifeforms we’ve encountered on Earth. But if those lifeforms aren’t made of the same stuff, arranged of the same stuff, maybe we’ve already overlooked them somewhere because we are incapable of comprehending anything else.
Likewise, do advanced alien civilizations overlook us for the same blindness of knowledge?
• Have we already made contact? One theory my dad had was that aliens have already made contact with humanity and have been feeding us technological information, which has led to the rapid advance in computing over the recent decades.
• Would the advent of alien contact move Earth toward a single-planetary government? We have hundreds of nations with their own borders, governments, ways of life. But in order to become a legitimate space-faring entity, wouldn’t it behoove Earth to unify as one?
That question probably made government-phobes sick, but what galactic civilization would want to come to Earth and treat with 200+ nations arguing over land, resources and what rights its people should or shouldn’t have? That would like a foreign leader coming to America but instead of meeting with the president, had to try to entertain each of the state governors individually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.