Today’s column begins with some stories involving our grandchildren in Latin America and Pennsylvania.
In Chile, Catherine needed to weigh Priscilla, 4, to fill out some forms. So they put Priscilla on the scale. Then, for fun, they weighed Catherine, then Papa, then Oliver, 2. While Oliver was on the scale, Catherine asked, “OK, Oliver, do you see how much you weigh?” And Oliver replied, “Two years-old! No, 3 years old!” He will turn 3 very soon!
+++
Granddaughter Sara, 4, was enjoying a beautiful, sunny 70-degree day. On the way home from preschool she was discussing with her mother how she had been able to play outside without a coat. But she added, regretfully, “Mr. Jackson said it’s nice now but it’s going to snow Monday night.” After some back and forth banter about the weather with her mother — about how they wanted spring weather not winter weather — Sara, with laughter in her voice, asked, “Hey, Mommy, can you tell the sky not to snow?”
+++
A week later Sara witnessed an “Easter parade” in her grandmother’s neighborhood in New Jersey. When she told me about the parade, I asked, “Did you see the Easter Bunny?” (I had seen a photo of her with the Easter Bunny, so I knew the answer.) “Yes, I saw the Easter Bunny,” Sara said. “But it was a human!”
+++
Courtney was listening to Chloe explain how to play a game and then younger brother Luke said, “So this is not a winner game — this is a try-not-to-be-a-loser game.” — Courtney Zuehsow of Garrett
+++
Here is another story from Courtney. Tia, 3, was crying. She was mad at her mother for having her wear jeans. “I want my mommy,” Tia cried. “But I really don’t want my mommy.”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories. GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
