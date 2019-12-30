As 2019 comes to a close this week, I'm looking back on probably the most eventful decade of my life.
(Yes, some people would argue the new decade doesn't technically start until 2021, but the 2010s are officially over today.)
For me, the 2010s cover the period of my early 20s to my early 30s, which I think tends to be the most eventful 10-year stretch of anyone's life. Maybe the 30s are the big period for people (especially among my generation which seems to have big life events shifted back several years compared to earlier generations), but I think this last decade may end up being the biggest of my life.
Here's a look back at the big highlights of the past 10 years of my life:
2010: On May 15, I proposed to my girlfriend of two years, Ashley White, in my crappy one-bedroom apartment under a poster of the St. Louis Gateway Arch at about 1 a.m. That day also happened to be the day my brother was graduating from Purdue. The timing was good, I thought, not necessarily to steal my brother's thunder but because we were seeing my family later that day.
2011: On Aug. 26, I married the love my life under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. On Sept. 3, I married her again in Portland, Indiana, in front of friends and family in a more traditional wedding and reception that actually didn't mean anything because we were actually already married.
2012: On June 8, Ashley and I went to the Jay County Humane Society on one boring Friday afternoon to "just look at the dogs." That day, we came home with our puppy, Chase, who is the best dog ever.
In December, I accepted a reporter job at The Daily Journal in Franklin, leaving my first newspaper gig in Portland after 4 1/2 years.
2015: My mom died of lung cancer on March 12 at age 57 after a lifetime of smoking. Smoking is dumb. Don't smoke.
In May, I decided to leave my job in Franklin in order for my wife to move closer to her family in Fort Wayne. The move was predicated on me getting a new newspaper job and that happened on May 15, when I started as the county government reporter at The News Sun.
2016: After one year of renting in Fort Wayne, my wife and I did something many Millennials still haven't been able to accomplish — we bought our first house. With a nice fenced-in backyard and an above-ground swimming pool, it's not the biggest or nicest house in the world, but it's our home.
In November, something happened that I thought my never happen in my entire life — the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. I'd been a Cubs fan since my youth and the seven-game series against the Cleveland Indians was an amazing battle to the very end. If they never win again, I'll die knowing I saw them win at least one.
2017 —In July, I was named assistant editor of The News Sun and The Star, getting my first notable promotion in my journalism career. Getting that commitment from KPC helped me know that this was a place where I wanted to stay and work long-term.
The next month, I nearly bounced off the walls of the Albion Pizza Depot when I checked my email on my phone and found a message from Jeopardy!, that I had qualified for an in-person audition in Chicago, the second step in potentially making the show.
A month later, while I was out helping covering the DeKalb Free Fall Fair, I got a call from California — the Jeopardy! staff wanted me to appear on the show.
We flew out to Los Angeles on Oct. 30 and on Halloween, I traveled to Sony Picture Studios to tape my episode of Jeopardy!, accomplishing the first of three life goals I had set for myself.
2018 — On Jan. 15, my episode of Jeopardy! aired. After getting the first question of the game right, things went downhill from there, as I finished third with $0.
In February, I started on the path to achieving my second life goal. Ashley came downstairs on a Saturday morning and presented me three positive pregnancy tests. Unfortunately, about a week later, she miscarried.
In May, for a second time, we celebrated a positive pregnancy test. A little more cautious in our excitement this time, Ashley's pregnancy advanced smoothly.
And in June, with the departure of our former editor, I was officially named editor of The News Sun, being entrusted with the daily operation of our local newspaper. Ten years out of college, I was now at the helm of a daily newspaper.
2019 — On Jan. 18, our lives changed forever with the birth of our son, Luke Steven Garbacz. The rest of the year has been a whirlwind and, as 2020 is set to start this week, I can hardly believe he's almost turning 1.
This fall, I notched another career accomplishment, taking over as executive editor for all of KPC's north publications, now overseeing our strategy across three dailies and four weekly newspapers in four counties.
What will the 2020s hold in store for me? Impossible to tell.
But I have a feeling that it won't be as impactful to my life as the 2010s have been.
