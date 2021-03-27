Trevor Tipton has a wealth of information about Mound Builders and Native Americans who once made Noble County their home.
A native of Kendallville and 1975 graduate of East Noble High School, Tipton earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Taylor University. Hired by Central Noble in 1979 to teach fourth grade, he has spent the past 42 years teaching at different levels within the corporation.
“My interest in artifacts began that first year as I taught Indiana history,” he said. “I wanted my students to see and hold artifacts that Indians once used. My first arrowhead was found in the spring of 1980 on the banks of Lower Long Lake (west of Albion, in Noble County). I was living there at the time. I found numerous artifacts in the fields around the lake.”
Tipton, who was a longtime Central Noble football coach, spoke about his collection to nearly 50 people at the Kendallville Public Library last Saturday morning.
“I have close to 1,000 artifacts on display ... arrowheads, spear points, axes, tools, weapons, pottery, beadwork and ceremonial pieces,” he said. “My Indian artifacts range in age from 10,000 years of age to moccasins and other pipes and beaded tobacco bags from the Sioux Indians circa 1880.”
Most of Tipton’s collection consists of prehistoric era stone tools and weapons. About 75% of his collection is from Noble County.
He found some of his artifacts in surrounding counties but tries to only purchase collections from Noble County. “I have been fortunate to purchase several collections from the original founders and owners of artifact collections,” he said. “They appreciate that I use them to educate and inform students and adults of a way of life long past. As I have said so many times, these treasures don’t belong all boxed up in people’s attics or closets.”
The rarest or most unusual pieces in his collection are a mastodon tooth and mastodon bones his grandfather unearthed in 1962, while putting in some field tile.
Mastodons existed in North America until they became extinct 10,000 to 11,000 years ago. Mastodons have been found in various parts in Indiana. “Fred,” on display at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, was found in Allen County, northwest of Fort Wayne, in 1998. A replica is found at the Science Museum in Fort Wayne.
“The tooth in my display came from west of Kendallville on the Old Strater farm long ago,” Tipton said. “I purchased it from a descendant after it had been in the family for generations. The most favorite piece that I have found is a banded slate pendant that is 2,000 years old and was found along a tributary of the Elkhart River in York Township. It was a ceremonial piece that was worn around the neck.”
Prehistoric indigenous people called the Mound Builders built earthen mounds for religious, ceremonial and burial purposes during a 5,000-year period. Many mounds are scattered across Indiana, and evidence of mound builders is found in several states in the Midwest and South.
Indiana’s two most prominent mounds are at Mounds State Park in Grant County and the Angel Mound State Historic Site near Evansville.
Noble County history books, written in 1882 by Weston A. Goodspeed, and in 1902 by Samuel Alvord, refer to skeletons and artifacts found in mounds in Noble County from the 1860s to 1880s. The largest find was in Section 1 of Elkhart Township, near Wawaka, where skeletons of 28 individuals were discovered.
Other mounds that Goodspeed reported were found in York Township near Albion; Sparta Township, near Cromwell; Orange Township, south of Rome City; on the banks of Skinner Lake in Jefferson Township; and in Washington Township, in the far southwestern part of the county, where 16 skeletons were uncovered.
Alvord states that by the early 20th century, 20 prehistoric mounds were found in Noble County and parts of 56 skeletons unearthed.
Tipton shared an intriguing story about a giant found among the Mound Builders outside of Albion in 1912 during road construction. The Internet contains various stories of this and other giants, some 8 to 12 feet tall, found among Mound Builders in other parts of the Midwest. Tipton noted that the Bible contains stories of giants living before and after the Great Flood.
According to historic accounts, tribes living in the northern part of Indiana were actively engaged in the border wars with white pioneers in eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern Kentucky in the late 18th century. Some of the white prisoners were captured and brought to Fort Wayne and to Indian Village in Sparta Township.
Tipton showed a small piece of slate, carved with an inscription. He called it the “holy grail,” of items found in Noble County. It was from the collection of the late Mildred Horsewood of Albion, whose grandmother found it near Indian Village in 1880. It tells about two white men, E. Allen and J. Allen, taken prisoners by Indians in 1760 from the East.
A similar stone carving, found near Indian Village, was reported in the Goodspeed book: “I was taken bey the Indians in 1776 — Andrew Clinton.”
The Horsewood stone is owned now by the Noble County Historical Society. The location of the other stone carving is unknown.
Tipton said the Indians in Noble County were from the Miami and Potawatomi tribes. He has an early survey map from before Noble County was established in 1836, showing places marked as Indian settlements throughout the county.
A large settlement existed at Indian Village, a small unincorporated town in Sparta Township, near Cromwell, which had a post office from 1867 to 1888. It contained an Indian reservation residence of Miami chief Papakeecha, who lived in a one-story brick home there from 1827 through 1834. The house, later destroyed by a “great wind,” was built by the U.S. government for $562. That property returned to the federal government in the Treaty at the Forks of the Wabash.
Most of the native tribes in Indiana were removed following a series of land cession treaties, between 1795 and 1846.
The Miami and Potawatomi removals occurred in the 1830s and 1840s, with resistance from some. Tipton noted the sad story of the Potawatomi Trail of Death in 1838, in which 859 Potawatomi were removed to Kansas; at least 40 died on the journey.
Tipton plans to retire after the next school year — his 43rd year as an educator. Then he hopes to write books about the Mound Builders and Native Americans of Noble County.
“There just isn’t any current written material out there for preserving this information,” he said. “Goodspeed and Alvord wrote history books well over 100 years ago. Archeology has contributed so much more information than was available back then. I want to photograph local pieces and have these pictured and documented for the future.”
We’re fortunate that he is sharing his wealth of knowledge now and will be authoring books in the future.
