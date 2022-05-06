Greyson, 5, was playing with the new blocks he got for his birthday and said, “Look, Mommy, I built a pig’s ass!” He showed his mother, Aimee, what he had made and there was no resemblance to what Greyson said he made. Aimee asked several times, “What did you say?” and each time he repeated very clearly “Pig’s ass!” They later came to find out he was referring to a pickaxe that his friend from preschool told him about from a Minecraft game. “We are now working on correcting pig’s ass to pickaxe!” Aimee said. — Tylor and Aimee Parr (parents of Greyson) of Avilla
Note from Grace: I knew nothing about Minecraft. This is what I found at minecraft.fandom.com/wiki/Pickaxe
“A pickaxe is one of the most commonly used tools in the game, being required to mine all ores, rock, rock-based blocks and metal-based blocks. A pickaxe allows the player to mine blocks at faster speeds, depending on the material it is made from. Specific pickaxe materials are also required to harvest certain types of blocks.”
+++
Oliver, 4, went with his parents to fill up the tires on his and his sister’s bikes. Observing the tires that were very low on air, Oliver said, “Mommy, our tires are fluffy!” — Catherine (mother of Oliver) of Chile
+++
Ruby’s mother, Justy, had to put down her cat, Henry, that she had had for more than 15 years. (They got Henry from a rescue facility and they had no idea how old he was at the time — but, he was the best cat ever!) Justy took the two girls with her when Henry was put down. As the vet began the serum to put Henry to sleep, Ruby, 3, said, “Knock, knock.” Justy answered her, “Who’s there?” Ruby said, “Dying cat.” Justy said, “Dying cat, who?” Ruby replied, “Henry. I am sad. I am going to miss him.” Now Ruby wants to be an animal doctor when she grows up. — Area resident Joyce Crowl
Here are some more stories related to pets (both real and imaginary) and vets ...
Teresa, 3, rolled up on her toy horse to her older sister, Maria, 5. The toy horse was pulling a blue bouncy dog by the ear. Maria explained to her grandmother that the horse and the dog were coming to the doctor and Maria was the doctor. Grandmother Vi said, “Oh, you are a veterinarian.” Maria said, “Yes, and I only treat them if they are at least 50 years old, but then I guarantee them for life!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of many) of Wawaka
When we were in Key West for my father George Witwer’s memorial service, Eliana, a cousin who is about 12, was talking with her younger cousins about what they want to be when they grow up. Eliana said she doesn’t know what she wants to be “but not a doctor or a veterinarian” because she does not want to see people or animals die and the work is too hard.
Nora, 9, said she wants to be a marine biologist like her mother (Dorothy Dankel) and Nora said her younger sister, Mari, 4, wants to be a unicorn babysitter. “Are you sure about that?” I asked Nora. So Nora checked with Mari, who spent much of her time in Key West carrying a unicorn and wearing a unicorn T-shirt, and Mari confirmed that yes, her career goal is to be a unicorn babysitter. Oldest sister, Jane, 11, wants to be a photographer.
+++
