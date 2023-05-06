Several days ago on my way to workout at Fitness Forum the discussion on the radio had to do with a youth baseball league that was considering having the parents be the umpires. The youth umpires they had been using were quitting because of all of the complaints of the parents. By having the parents do the umpiring they might see just how difficult the job is and be more understanding of those who do it.
This is not the first instance of parents causing disruption in sports. They can be very critical of coaches, down on the officials, and sometimes even get into it with other parents. Unfortunately, some of them are living vicariously through their children. They can place their children in very difficult situations with their coaches and team mates.
Recently, when we were in Virginia visiting my son and his family, we had the good fortune to attend our grandson’s first soccer game of the new season. Since we arrived early, we were able to watch most of the match which preceded our grandson’s game. Each of the games was officiated by a young person who did not have the benefit of side out judges and were also in charge of the needed equipment. Both officials were treated with respect and hardly a complaint could be heard about how they were officiating the game.
The adults spent their time encouraging the players and offering instruction. They kept their remarks positive in spite of the fact that at times the players lost their focus on the game and were not all that skilled. My grandson had a good time even though his team lost by a number of goals. Both games were a good time for all involved. Time well spent.
Proverbs 22:6 says “Train children in the right way, and when old, they will not stray.” Sports are a wonderful way for training children. Most children involved in organized sports will never move on to play at a college or professional level. However, they can learn life lessons that will serve them well no matter where the future might lead them. My grandson and his fellow teammates are learning about the importance of taking instruction, team work and discipline.
One important way that children learn is by observing adults. The adults at my grandson’s game were encouraging, positive, and uplifting. Paul writes in I Thessalonians “Therefore, encourage one another and build up each other, as indeed you are doing (I Thessalonians 5:10).” Paul writes in Colossians “Fathers, do not provoke your children, or they may lose heart (Colossians 3:21).” While I do not know many of the details of the story on the radio, it would seem that the criticism of the adults had caused the youth officials to lose heart and quit. One might wonder what impression their actions had on their children and the other players on their team.
In Ephesians Paul writes “And fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord (Ephesians 6:4).” A wonderful source for discipline and instruction is the Book of Proverbs. It gives advice how to succeed in life. However, before parents can bring up their children in the discipline and instruction of the Lord, they have to practice it themselves. Their actions speak louder than their words.
I am thankful that my grandson is able to play soccer in a nurturing, encouraging, and instructive setting. I am sure that he will learn life lessons that are not specific just to sports. The lessons he learns on the soccer field will serve him well the rest of his life.
