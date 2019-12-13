Maria, 3, and her grandmother went down to the basement to retrieve a couple jars of tomatoes for the lunch they were preparing “together.” A few moments after they resumed their cooking, Maria looked at her grandmother with wide-opened eyes. Voicing her sudden realization, she exclaimed, “Grandmother, ‘downstairs’ is right UNDERNEATH us!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of rural Wawaka
Erin said to Henry, 3: “Henry, you sure made some cool stuff for the Thanksgiving table.” Henry replied, “I’m gonna give you a big hug for saying that to me!” — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
Sara, 3, goes to a Montessori school Tuesday through Friday. On a Monday in November Sara was disconsolate because her grandmother from Indiana had left early that morning and she felt as though she had nothing to do. So following the Montessori model, her mother decided to have Sara help her clean bathrooms. Sara enjoyed wiping down the sinks and bathtubs after Liz had cleaned them. But what she loved most was swishing the brush around the toilet bowl. The goal was to make the green toilet bowl cleaning solution turn blue by mixing it with the water in the toilet. The second step was to swish the brush really hard to make bubbles. But then Sara didn’t know how to get rid of the bubbles. Liz asked, “Should you flush the toilet?” Sara said, “Yes” and flushed the toilet. The bubbles went away and she was super excited with her clean toilet. Then, to get some fresh air, Liz decided they would go for a walk and play in the park. “Sara, before we leave I need to go to the bathroom,” Liz said. Sara was horrified. “Mommy, you can’t go to the bathroom!” she said. Liz asked, “Why not, Sara?” She replied, “Because we just cleaned it! You are going to get it dirty again!” Liz consoled her, saying, “That’s OK, Sara, we’ll just clean it again next Monday.” Sara was fine with that. — Liz Bapasola of Pennsylvania
Here is another story about our granddaughter Sara from when I was visiting last month. Sara, Liz and I were heading to a birthday party. Before we left Sara was tasked with wrapping the present in multi-colored tissue paper and putting it in a gift bag. When she was done wrapping the present with the festive tissue paper, Sara told us she had put the present in the bag with “the toilet paper!”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
