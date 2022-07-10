You can’t shoot someone with a gun you don’t have.

Following this Fourth of July’s mass murder at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in which a man allegedly shot and killed seven people and wounded many more while firing from a rooftop with an assault rifle, I had the pleasure of mixing it up with some local followers on Twitter again over guns.
I had retweeted a news story stating that alleged shooter, Robert Crimo III, had purchased the rifle he used in the shooting, adding my commentary “Of course he did.”
In more than half of mass shootings, the shooter has purchased their gun legally, reminding me of the refrain I often fall back on — every “law-abiding” gun owner (like Crimo) is until the day they decide not to be.
Anyhow, that tweet drew the immediate scorn that this has nothing to do about guns. It’s a mental health/terrible society/lack of Jesus/video games/doors/fathers/bullying/music/TV/movies/Facebook/Critical Race Theory/inflation/pineapple on pizza problem, obviously!
Where and how he got his weapon has NO BEARING on what he did!
Ummm, kindly disagree?
He committed a mass murder. He used a rifle as his means to commit said mass murder. He was able to legally purchase said weapon allowing him to commit said mass murder.
Had he not been able to so easily able to obtain this rifle, perhaps he might not have been able to kill and maim so many, right?
“The gun didn’t make him do it. Something in his head did. Otherwise we’re living in a Stephen King novel where guns make people do bad things,” they responded.
OK, yeah, but the end of “The Shining” would be very different if Jack Nicholson has an AR-15 and not an axe, I quipped.
But fair enough. Talking guns didn’t make him do it, but it still belies the point — if/when someone snaps, would you prefer that person either A) Possesses one or many high-powered firearm(s) and hundreds/thousands of rounds of ammo or B) Doesn’t?
“I won’t even address that inane logic,” was the response.
“Inane logic? It’s a fairly simple question. Which is more dangerous, a psycho with a gun or a psycho without? It’s really not that hard,” I retorted.
And that was the end of the conversation.
Either he honestly didn’t know or was simply unwilling to surrender this most basic and obvious of points. If I polled 100 police officers and asked them whether they’d like to tangle with a suspect armed with a gun or one without, I suspect 100 out of 100 would prefer the unarmed perp.
I mean, it’s hard to get shot when someone doesn’t have something to shoot you with, right?
Take, for example, the shocking news from the end of last week of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe was giving a political speech in the western Japanese city of Nara, when he was reportedly shot from behind. He suffered a wound to his heart and died at a local hospital following the attack.
“Strict gun control in Japan. Gun control always works,” another conservative Twitter follower of mine commented after I shared the story.
Well, yes, actually.
New reports from Japan said that the firearm used in the attack appeared to have been homemade. Yes, you read that right. Homemade!
Access to firearms in Japan is so restricted that almost no one owns them. Handguns are straight up outlawed for civilians, while rifles and shotguns require buyers to go through extreme vetting including background checks, psych evaluations, interviews, safety courses and licensing and safe storage requirements. The government limits the number of gun shops that are allowed to three per prefecture (equivalent of a U.S. state).
The results? The number of gun deaths in Japan, a nation of 126 million, typically number less than 10 per year.
Mass murderer Salvador Ramos piled up double that amount in fourth graders in Uvalde, Texas, in less than an hour.
Firearm crimes are most often associated with yakuza, the Japanese mafia, but even those make up only a few dozen per year.
Japanese people don’t shoot and kill each other, because they have nothing to shoot and kill each other with.
Kind of in the same way that I can’t commute to work in an M1 Abrams Tank because, you know, I don’t have access to a tank. (Also imagine the gas bill... yeesh.)
This isn’t a difficult concept to grasp, although some people make it look awfully puzzling.
Imagine if every time an American wanted to shoot someone they had to make their own gun. The average American can’t even put together IKEA furniture correctly, much less construct a functioning firearm without blowing themselves up in the process.
Granted, in a nation already awash with 400 million-plus firearms, the feasibility of limiting access to a gun is basically impossible. They’re so common that even if you can’t buy one legally, it’s not particularly challenging to get one through a back channel, again, because they’re everywhere.
But as I wrote in my not-so-subtle column “about” fentanyl a few weeks back, expecting to solve drug overdoses while sitting awash in the drug causing those overdoses is, well, ludicrous.
Expecting to stop gun violence while sitting surrounded by guns is, well, equally as ludicrous.
Whatever other excuse you want to ascribe as the “root cause” of gun violence, this simple fact remains:
You can’t shoot someone with a gun you don’t have.
So, maybe we’d like to address that part of the equation?
No?
OK.
Look forward to my next column reiterating similar points after the inevitable next mass murder.
