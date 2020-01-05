For several months there has been a poster up at Fitness Forum at Life Plex, that has a picture of the main entrance to Life Plex with two persons standing out front. Imposed on the picture are the words “Train To Gain A Better You.” This would seem to be good advice as we start another decade.
In my Webster’s New Dictionary and Thesaurus (2002) the fourth meaning of the verb “train” is “to make fit for an athletic contest, etc.” The poster would suggest that the goal for working out should be to compete in the contest of making a better you. In one sense, one is competing with one’s old self. For working out to be training, it would have to have some regular routine. For a New Year’s resolution to work out to meet the poster’s injunction, it would have to be specific. Just resolving to work out more would not meet the bill.
Are there other areas besides physically working out where you might train to gain a better you? How about your mind? As one gets older it becomes more and more important that one keeps one’s mind engaged. There are all kinds of ways that one can exercise one’s brain. I like to read, do Sudoku puzzles and write these newspaper articles. Engaging others in conversation can exercise the mind.
Another way to train for a better you is by practicing religious disciplines. As we read the Gospels, it is readily apparent that Jesus’ prayer time was an important part of His life. At the critical times of His ministry, Jesus draws apart to pray and meditate. Christian disciplines help to keep one centered and allow the spirit of God to work in one’s life.
As you consider 2020 and what you might do to train for a better you in body, mind and spirit, it is important that you be both specific and realistic. On the one hand, general New Year’s resolutions are difficult to keep and to measure. On the other hand, unrealistic New Year’s resolutions are almost doomed to fail from their inception. It also helps if one can keep track of how one is doing.
In the New Testament, John and Jesus call their listeners to repent. Repent is a translation of a Greek word which can mean to change direction. For New Year’s resolutions to be effective, one must repent, change direction for the long haul. Every January the numbers grow at Fitness Forum as a result of all of those who have made a New Year’s resolution to exercise more. However, many never truly repented because by March many have stopped coming. They never truly repented, they just had good intentions.
In 2020, all of us have a choice. We can train to be better or we can not train to be better. To train to gain a better you, very often results in very positive outcomes. Not to train to gain a better you, very often results in very negative outcomes. As my cardiologist points out every time I see him, diet and exercise can solve a multitude of problems.
How are you planning on training to gain a better you in body, mind and spirit in the year 2020?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.