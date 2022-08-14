There is no doubt in my mind that vitamins and minerals are essential to healthy living. But there is still much to be learned regarding how much, how often, and from what source(s) we should get them.
There are many health care experts who believe that all of our needs should be taken care of by consuming a well-balanced diet. In addition, many authorities have said that all vitamin and mineral supplements do is give you expensive urine as the vast majority of those supplements are filtered out of your bloodstream by your kidneys.
There are exceptions to that cynicism, especially in people with kidney disease and some intestinal disorders. But those are indeed the exceptions and not the rule.
The leading causes of death in the U.S. are cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer. Cardiovascular disease causes about 800,00 deaths per year (30% of all deaths), and cancer is responsible for about 600,000 deaths annually (21%).
More than 50% of adults in the U.S. report regular use of dietary supplements, including multivitamins and minerals, to improve their overall health. Many believe that those supplements’ anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties help prevent CVD and cancer. However, this belief is not supported by evidence, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).
After a recent reassessment of the topic of vitamin and mineral supplementation, the Task Force reaffirmed its position from 2014 that there is insufficient evidence to recommend the use of vitamins and minerals to prevent CVD and cancer.
For most of the vitamins and minerals included in the systematic review (vitamins A, C, D, E and K; B vitamins; calcium; iron; zinc; and selenium), the Task Force could not find sufficient evidence to make a recommendation. It is important to note that if any of these are taken at the recommended levels, there is no evidence of serious harm from using them.
On the other hand, we might get too much of a good thing. There is good evidence to recommend against the use of beta carotene and vitamin E.
Taking extra beta carotene is associated with an increase in the risk of CVD death, as well as an increased incidence of lung cancer in smokers and those with occupational exposure to asbestos.
The evidence on vitamin E indicates that it simply does not provide any cancer or CVD mortality benefit.
Both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the American Heart Association state that most nutritional needs can be met through the consumption of nutritional foods and beverages. They agree that supplements do not add any benefit for those who consume a healthy diet.
The updated USPSTF recommendations support this approach for community-dwelling, nonpregnant adults.
For pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women, it is a different story.
They need more folic acid and iron than usual because folic acid helps prevent serious abnormalities of the fetal brain and spinal cord.
Ideally, extra folic acid should be started at least three months before becoming pregnant. It is something every sexually active woman should consider since the nervous system of a baby begins early, perhaps before she realizes she is pregnant.
Iron supports the development of the placenta and fetus by helping make blood to supply oxygen to the fetus. Supplemental iron also helps prevent anemia during a pregnancy.
Prenatal vitamins should contain calcium and vitamin D to help promote the development of the baby’s teeth and bones. It might also be beneficial for prenatal vitamins to contain vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc and iodine, but studies regarding this have not been definitive.
In general, pregnant women should not take vitamins at doses higher than those needed and recommended. High doses of some vitamins may be harmful to the baby. For example, extra vitamin A during pregnancy can potentially cause harm.
If you are concerned about the possible need to supplement your diet, discuss it with your health care provider and/or professional dietitian. You might also read the recommendations found in DHHS’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, found at dietaryguidelines.gov/current-dietary-guidelines
