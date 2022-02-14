Hannah Holstein

We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the boys basketball season.

There's only a few games left for each team. Which team will find some late-season momentum to take into the postseason? And which team will crumble under the pressure?

Here's this week's power rankings.

No. 1 Eastside

Record: 18-1, 8-0 NECC

Last week: 1

The Blazers are in line for their first outright NECC title since 1983. They shared the conference championship with Westview in 2017. Eastside has Angola, Hamilton and Churubusco left in NECC play. The Blazers will be too overpowering for all three teams.

No. 2 Central Noble

Record: 20-1, 8-1 NECC

Last week: 2

Three consecutive 20-win seasons for the Cougars is pretty darn impressive. They have been putting the hammer down in recent weeks. This team looks like it's on a mission.

No. 3 Prairie Heights

Record: 10-8, 6-3 NECC

Last week: 3

The Panthers stay up at No. 3, even after the loss to DeKalb. However, Heights bounced back with a win over Westview. The Panthers have had a nice turnaround season and is big reason why is Chase Bachelor. He has made a big jump from last season and is averaging over 20 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per contest. 

No. 4 Fremont

Record: 11-6, 5-3 NECC

Last week: 5

Fremont feels like it's turned a corner. After losing four straight in January, the Eagles have won four in a row, including an impressive win over Fairfield on Friday night.

No. 5 DeKalb

Record: 8-9, 2-4 NE8

Last week: Not ranked

Yes, the Barons are still below .500 record-wise, but they are playing their best basketball of the season right now and could be a very dangerous team come sectional time.

Others considered: West Noble, East Noble.

