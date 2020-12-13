KENDALLVILLE — A lengthy interview with Parkview Regional Medical Center medical intensive care unit director Dr. Hariom Joshi about what health care workers are facing amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge was the top story of the week.
The number of patients hospitalized and the number of patients in ICUs quadrupled in northeast Indiana between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1 and Joshi said the burden has been wearing out health care workers treating COVID-19 patients at Parkview.
“It has caused a lot of us to tire out. Everyone is a human being, they are not machines. We are at a place where we didn’t have any respite or rest,” Joshi said.
The strain has two main negative effects — patient outcomes worsen when the staff is overburdened and the workload takes a physical and mental toll on the doctors and nurses.
Joshi also offered some tips for people to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including canceling gatherings, even small ones, visualizing that everyone who you meet might be a COVID-19 carrier and acting accordingly and obtaining medical care for other health issues, even despite the pandemic.
The story was read by nearly 10,000 people in northeast Indiana, making it one of the more popular stories in recent weeks. Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Dec. 3-9:
1) Parkview ICU director discusses effects of COVID-19 surge on hospital — 9,443 pageviews
2) Cigarette butt DNA leads to suspect — 3,920 pageviews
3) Unruly student removed from ENHS — 2,480 pageviews
4) Judge levies fines in window suit at downtown Angola building — 2,414 pageviews
5) Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown? (column) — 1,801 pageviews
6) LaGrange to put new focus on business complaints — 1,623 pageviews
7) Theresa Muncy (obituary) — 1,610 pageviews
8) Klan leaflets found along Auburn streets — 1,329 pageviews
9) Vibracoustic to shutter Ligonier facility next spring — 1,198 pageviews
10) Deer rescued from Hamilton Lake — 1,093 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the ICU director story, new CDC guideliness regarding COVID-19 quarantines and a deer rescue at Hamilton Lake topped reader interest this week:
Dec. 5: The number of patients in hospitals and in the ICU in northeast Indiana have more than quadrupled since Oct. 1. Parkview’s ICU director discusses how that burst in patients is affecting the staff who care for those people sick with COVID-19 — 7,364 people reached, 1,196 reactions, 255 shares, 289 comments
Dec. 2: Good news: New CDC guidelines regarding quarantines could get some people back out in public a little sooner than 14 days, as long as they don’t develop any symptoms — 5,784 people reached, 13 reactions, four shares, 15 comments
Dec. 7: (Shared from the Herald Republican) Hamilton residents showed their heart by saving a deer that fell into the lake — 4,157 people reached, 48 reactions, 24 shares, two comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the Hamilton Lake deer rescue, a jail sergeant recognized for saving an inmate’s life and an incident at East Noble High School were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 7: (The Herald Republican) Hamilton residents showed their heart by saving a deer that fell into the lake — 4,902 people reached, 297 reactions, 30 shares, 23 comments
Dec. 7: (The Star) Sheriff honors sergeant for saving inmate’s life — 322 people reached, 144 reactions, 10 shares, three comments
Dec. 4: (The News Sun) If you saw or heard a bunch of police cars heading toward East Noble High School, police were responding to an out-of-control student who was safely restrained and removed from the building — 1,145 people reached, 70 reactions 30 shares, 18 comments
