Being stuck at home with my 2-year-old son Luke is both a blessing and a pain in my butt, depending on the hour.
We're in the middle of our third two-week quarantine at home, because Luke's teacher at daycare caught COVID-19 and exposed the entire class of toddlers.
As I said, this is the third time we're at home for a two-week quarantine. The first was in December when Ashley caught a minor case of COVID-19. The second time was end of January/beginning of February when someone sent their sick toddler to daycare and he exposed the entire class.
(This is a good junction to remind you that starting Wednesday, March 31, everyone age 16 and older is eligible for a vaccine and that you should get it, not only to protect yourself but because your choice to get COVID or not affects other people, too, like me and my son.)
So once again we've settled into a routine day-to-day of me trying to balance a toddler at home and work, because I still have to put in hours to ensure that you get your daily news.
This quarantine has gone a little smoother than the previous two, which I owe in large part to Mickey Mouse and his friends. Luke has become obsessed with "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," a 3D-animated educational show for preschoolers that's on Disney+ streaming.
After he gets up, his sits in his high chair with some breakfast and some Clubhouse — Luke can now say "clubhouse," which he does frequently in a questioning tone when we're not watching it, seemingly asking me why we're not watching it that instant — for about an hour so I can check emails, write stories or, as today, pen this column.
After 10 a.m. I usually close my laptop for a few hours of parenting. Depending on the weather and the day, we generally take a few different routes.
If it's nice out, we may get the leash and take our dog, Susie, for a stroll. Luke has gotten big enough (and independent enough) that he doesn't like to ride in his stroller any more. Instead, he wants to walk, or more often run, along with us. Keeping him on task, moving forward and not stopping to pick up rocks or jump in puddles or try to run into people's yards is a challenge, but he's getting better. The benefit is the running tires him out for later.
Other times we'll go play in the back yard, where Luke likes to scoot on his Harley Davidson tricycle. He's just a little shy of being able to work the pedals on it, but rapidly growing and figuring it out. He's always super interested in the shed, although there's nothing but pool supplies and other backyard tools in there.
Sometimes we'll go for a field trip to take a drive around town just to get out of the house, or do a no-contact grocery pickup or something. He always demands he bring his Baby Yoda sunglasses, then when he gets bored in his car seat he likes to take off his shoes and socks to his father's consternation.
At 2 p.m. he goes down for his nap and then it's been another mad dash of me trying to cram most of my day's work into a three-hour sprint before I go to get him up. It's rushed and stressful and exhausting but it's got to be done, while I lean heavily on the rest of my staff to try to make up for my limited availability.
In that aspect, I'd rather be at the office, getting more done and doing a better job.
But, at the same time, I sometimes realize these inconvenient — and sometimes frustrating days depending on whether Luke wants to be a whiny crankerpants — are something I also should appreciate. Because unlike when I'm at the office for eight hours a day, I'm getting the chance to see more of my little dude growing, learning and evolving.
His vocabulary continues to rapidly expand, in part because he likes to point at stuff all the time and ask "What 'dis?" until I tell him.
He's learned the names of all of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse gang and shouts them out when he sees them come on screen. (Goofy is his favorite and he prefers to call Mickey "Mouse" instead.)
And he likes to use his new trainer toilet, even if most of the time he just goes throw the motions of dropping trow, sitting on his toilet for a few seconds, wiping with TP and then flushing. That being said, on Sunday, he actually did pee a little in his toilet for the first time ever — even if the other half of it got on the back of his pants.
It's true that kids do grow up so fast at this age. Every month Luke is in a completely different mode from where he was the month before. He's constantly changing and developing that it's hard to keep up.
And although these COVID quarantines continue to be a giant pain in terms of my professional life, in terms of my dad life, well, I can't exactly say this opportunity to slow down, spend more time with him and enjoy more of my dad life has been all that inconvenient.
